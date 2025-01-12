Ministry Of Culture's Theater Affairs Center Marks Arab Theatre Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Theater Affairs Center of the Ministry of Culture yesterday held a panel discussion to mark the Arab Theatre Day.

Moderated by the artist, Ali Al Khalaf, the event brought together Syrian academic and critic, Dr. Hanan Qassab, alongside the Qatari artist, Ali Mirza, with Al Khalaf delving into the challenges facing the Palestinian theatre in general, highlighting the artists' role in shining a spotlight on the events unfolding in Gaza.

Ali Mirza talked about the history of the Qatari theater's participation in international festivals until reaching Carthage festivals, pilot theater, Arab theater spring festival, and Gulf theater festival for amateur theater groups.

He highlighted the cessation of theater participation and the reasons for that.

For her part, Dr. Qassab talked about the participation of the Qatari theatre abroad and its impact on the theatrical movement at home.