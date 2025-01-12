Iran's Army commences "Eqtedar 1403" air defense drill

(MENAFN) Iran's commenced the "Eqtedar 1403" air defense drill on Saturday night, a significant military exercise aimed at enhancing the country’s defense capabilities.



Led by the Army’s Air Defense Force, the exercise is taking place in key regions, including air defense zones in the western and northern parts of the country.



Commanded by the Joint Air Defense Base of Iran, the drill involves coordination between the Army’s Air Defense Force and the Air Force.



The exercise is designed to simulate real battlefield scenarios, testing a range of advanced, domestically developed air defense systems. These systems will be deployed to counter various threats, such as aerial attacks, missile strikes, and electronic warfare tactics.



By recreating such scenarios, the drill aims to assess and improve the readiness of Iran’s air defense forces to respond to potential external threats.



Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, emphasized that all US interests in the region are within Iran’s military reach.

