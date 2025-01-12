عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Renowned Pakistani Singer Wishes Afghan Fans On 100Th Independence Day Of Afghanistan

Renowned Pakistani Singer Wishes Afghan Fans On 100Th Independence Day Of Afghanistan


1/12/2025 3:13:54 AM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The renowned Pakistani singer Gul Panra wished her fans in Afghanistan a Happy Independence Day on the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan.

Gul Panra who is famous for her Pashto songs in Afghanistan took to Instagram on Monday to wish her Afghans, the Pakistan-based The News outlet reported.

“This is very special day I want to wish you all Afghan fans the day of freedom, sacrifices and bravery.
Long may this flag wave. Happy Independence Day. #100TheIndependenceDay #Afghanistan,” she wrote on her Insta story which also carried a picture of a tattered flag of the war-torn country.

The 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan was celebrated across the country amid reports of violence in certain provinces.

The government on Sunday postponed a major festival to mark the 100th Independence Day after a deadly bombing targeted a wedding hall in Kabul a day earlier which left more than 100 people dead.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN12012025000228011069ID1109080418


Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search