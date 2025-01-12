Renowned Pakistani Singer Wishes Afghan Fans On 100Th Independence Day Of Afghanistan
Date
1/12/2025 3:13:54 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The
renowned Pakistani singer Gul Panra wished her fans in Afghanistan a Happy
Independence Day on the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan.
Gul Panra
who is famous for her Pashto songs in Afghanistan took to Instagram on Monday
to wish her Afghans, the Pakistan-based The News outlet reported.
“This
is very special day I want to wish you all Afghan fans the day of freedom,
sacrifices and bravery.
Long may this
flag wave. Happy Independence Day. #100TheIndependenceDay #Afghanistan,”
she wrote on her Insta story which also carried a picture of a tattered flag of
the war-torn country.
The 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan was celebrated across the country amid reports
of violence in certain provinces.
The government
on Sunday postponed a major festival to mark the 100th Independence
Day after a deadly bombing targeted a wedding hall in Kabul a day earlier which
left more than 100 people dead.
