Wintersport In Srinagar: Season Opener Snowshoe Race Today

The event is open for all the as it is season race and to attract enthusiasts towards SnowShoeing. In the event competition of various categories would be held with organisers expecting decent number of athletes to turn out for the event.



As per J&K SnowShoe Association officials , Mamneth Meodow falls in Srinagar district and takes around one hour of hike from Dara, Harwan.

The officials said that idea is to send a message that wintersports is possible in Srinagar as well as we have places even in Srinagar city that can be explored for wintersports.

“It is season opener race before we go full throttle for the season. We expect a decent number of athletes to turn up for the event as it is first event of winter season,” said Khan Gulzar , competition manager of J&K SnowShoe Association.

“We chose this venue with the aim to send a message that wintersport is possible even in Srinagar. We would like Tourism Department Kashmir to explore the area for such purposes. While Skiing and other wintersport need infrastructure development , SnowShoe require nothing,” he said.

J&K SnowShoe Association General Secretary Dr Altaf ur Rehman said that Assocition alongwith SnowShoe Federation of India is planning multiple events this season in Kashmir.

“SnowShoe sport is based and dominated by J&K. Over the years J&K athletes have shined at National and International level in this sports diacipline that is mostly popular in Europe and USA. It is tough long distance Endurance running sport and that is why Kashmir athletes shine in it,” Dr Altaf ur Rehman said.

“SnowShoe despite winning medals for J&K isnt part of Kheli India Winter Games this time which is very sad thing for J&K athletes. However, to fill the gap Federation has granted National hosting rights to J&K and Kashmir will be hosting 9th National SnowShoe Championship in Febuary. Apart from that multiple races will be held throughout winter season,” he said.

Dr Altaf ur Rehman said that last season 8th National SnowShoe Championship was held in Sonamarg, which was first ever wintersport national event held in Sonamarg.

“SnowShoe is a wintersport discipline that can be held anywhere and doesnt need infrastructure upgrade. Last season in colaboration with Sonamarg Development Authority, Hotielers Association Sonamarg, the National SnowShoe Championship 2024 was held which was huge succes and attracted both national and international media coverage. We are hopeful that this time again Tourism authorities will support us and we will host another mega event,” he added.

