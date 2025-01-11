AI Wellness Launches Socal Fire Relief Initiative To Support Families And First Responders In Southern California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Southern California is more than just where we operate-," said Dr. Gideon Kwok, Co-Founder of AI Wellness. "The fires have left countless families without homes, belongings, and hope. This initiative is our way of giving back and rebuilding the lives of our neighbors and the first responders who have worked tirelessly to protect them."

Let's Take Action Together

The SoCal Fire Relief Initiative brings together individuals, brands, and organizations to address the urgent and long-term needs of affected communities. In partnership with the Mission Community Hospital Foundation and the Santo Niño Health Center , AI Wellness is leading efforts to:



Provide essential supplies such as food, water, clothing, and medical care to displaced families.

Deliver hydration and wellness resources to first responders working on the frontlines. Support long-term community recovery through wellness programs and innovative solutions.

"It is during a crisis that the best of humanity comes out," said Bernard Hiller. "It's important for those affected to know they are not alone. This is a huge undertaking that we cannot do without you. These are our friends, neighbors, and family. Please help us."

How You Can Help

The initiative provides several ways to make a difference:

Donate to Relief Efforts:Contributions directly fund essential resources for families and first responders.Send Water to Evacuation Centers:Every purchase ofhelps ensure first responders and displaced families stay hydrated, while also funding continued production and donation efforts.Spread Awareness:Share thewith your networks to amplify its reach and inspire collective action.Wellness Bundles:purchases such as the Powersuit, Smart Ring, and Mindbody Matrix Water, help support relief efforts with proceeds contributing to recovery initiatives.

DONATE HERE

Real Impact in Action

Since the fires began, AI Wellness and its partners have made a significant impact:



Delivered over 10,000 water packs to evacuation centers and first responders.

Distributed 500 wellness bundles to displaced families.

Donated proceeds from the first 1,000 AI Wellness Powersuits and 5,000 Smart Rings to relief efforts. Raised $250,000 to support critical aid and recovery.

"This initiative is about more than providing relief," said Abby Aboitiz Founder of AI Wellness. "It's about restoring hope and rebuilding our community, together."

Uniting Brands and Innovators

During CES 2025, AI Wellness called on brands and innovators to collaborate on this critical mission. Companies can contribute by donating resources, partnering on curated wellness bundles, or amplifying awareness for the initiative.

"We're inspired by the innovation and generosity of the brands we've met here at CES," said Dr. TK Huynh, Medical Innovator at AI Wellness. "Together, we can transform this tragedy into an opportunity to rebuild lives and strengthen our community."

Join the SoCal Fire Relief Initiative

Support the SoCal Fire Relief Initiative by visiting aiwellness or contacting AI Wellness directly:



Email: [email protected] Instagram: @aiwellnesstv

