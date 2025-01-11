2024-2025 Global Top Brands Award Ceremony Launched

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2024-2025 Global Top Brands Award Ceremony and International Consumer Leaders' Summit were held on January 8, 2025 local time, at the Wynn & Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, USA. This ceremony gathered leading manufacturers, traders, and

elites in the global consumer electronics industry to celebrate the triumphs of the world's top consumer electronics brands.

With the theme of "AI Empowerment: Ushering in a New Era of Brand Upgrading", the Global Top Brands Award Ceremony

focuses on how AI is deeply integrating with the consumer electronics industry and continuously driving innovation, vitality, and competitiveness in industrial development. A number of distinguished guests were present at the event, including Stavros Anthony, Lieutenant Governor of Nevada; Kim Tae Heum, Governor of Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea; Adam Goldstein, Vice President of TWICE; Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group; Zhang Li, Co-President of Asia Digital Group; and Jan Lorbach, Senior Director of Strategic Insights at GfK. Senior executives from influential companies such as Huawei, TCL, Haier, Changhong, TECNO, ECOVACS, VOLTME, XPENG Motors, and Segway-Ninebot were also in attendance. In addition, key representatives from Samsung joined the ceremony. Nearly one hundred media outlets, including CCTV, Phoenix TV, and Dragon TV, as well as senior journalists, were also present to cover the event.

Ceremony and Summit Open with a Focus on Pioneering Industry Development

The award ceremony was filled with excitement and star power, bringing together representatives of executives from leading global consumer electronics brands and industry experts, who witnessed the unveiling of multiple top awards. These accolades celebrated the outstanding achievements in the consumer electronics sector over the past year, and pointed the way toward industry trends. Furthermore, participants engaged in in-depth exchanges on cutting-edge issues, exploring new trends, opportunities, and challenges facing the industry. The ceremony was not only a moment of honor but also an important platform for driving the high-quality development of the global consumer electronics industry.

Founded by International Data Group in 2006, the Global Top Brands Awards (GTB for short) is a world-class selection event organized by Asia Digital Group and Europe Digital Group, and supported by TWICE and International Data Corporation(IDC for short), an authoritative market research and analysis firm. The GTB has evolved into a platform where the world's top consumer electronics brands compete to highlight their innovations, aiming to present the charm of global consumer electronics to audiences worldwide, enhancing the popularity of major consumer electronics enterprises in the international market, and further promoting the development of the global consumer electronics industry. This GTB brought together top consumer electronics brands from around the world to show their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. It serves as a forward-thinking platform for exchanging ideas, offering industry professionals an in-depth look at the most innovative products and emerging trends shaping the future of the global consumer electronics landscape.

The event began with an address by Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony of Nevada. He highlighted that Nevada, often referred to as the "Silver State", has long been a fertile land for the fusion of innovative technologies and industries, thanks to its open and inclusive spirit, leading technological atmosphere, and unparalleled business environment. He emphasized that the award ceremony recognizes Nevada's strength in scientific and technological innovation, and serves as a powerful boost to their ongoing efforts to advance industry upgrades and promote international cooperation. Furthermore, he expressed strong optimism about the future of AI in the consumer electronics sector and reaffirmed that Nevada would continue to embrace an open and collaborative approach, offering top-tier services and support to all companies and brands participating in the GTB selection.

As one of the hosts, Asia Digital Group's President Zhu Dongfang welcomed the guests attending the ceremony. He noted that, despite the complexities of the global economic environment, emerging technologies like AI are driving the steady development of the global consumer electronics industry, with the market expected to experience a new phase of robust growth. As a key player, China is transitioning from a "major manufacturer" to an "innovation powerhouse". In 2024, the market turnover is projected to surpass 2.2 trillion yuan, with an accelerated shift toward smart, high-end, and environmentally friendly products. The international influence of Chinese consumer electronics brands has grown significantly, penetrating the mid-to-high-end markets. Against this backdrop, this GTB honors the exceptional achievements of the global consumer electronics industry and looks ahead to emerging trends, bringing together industry leaders to explore new opportunities for growth.

Adam Goldstein, Vice President of TWICE, also highlighted in his address that, as the leading consumer electronics publication in the U.S., TWICE has long been dedicated to providing valuable insights and guidance to consumer electronics suppliers and channel partners. It has established a robust information bridge between Chinese product suppliers and international buyers and retailers. He emphasized that the annual GTB selection holds tremendous significance, as it not only reflects the industry's achievements over the past year but also offers a glimpse into the future direction of the industry. This year, especially, the rapid advancement of AI has undoubtedly injected fresh vitality into the sector, positioning itself as a pivotal force in reshaping industry development. The theme of this year's GTB is "AI Empowerment: Ushering in a New Era of Brand Upgrading", which perfectly encapsulates the current trends in the consumer electronics industry. It provides the industry with valuable insights into emerging opportunities to drive continuous innovation and sound development throughout the industry.

Governor Kim Tae Heum of Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea, noted that Chungcheongnam-do, one of South Korea's major economic engines, is home to a population of 2.2 million and over 300,000 businesses, spanning industries from semiconductor manufacturing to agriculture. The government is vigorously promoting scientific and technological innovation and plans to invest nearly 8 billion US dollars in factory and facility development by 2026 to attract more domestic and international investment, particularly in high-tech sectors. He also shared that Chungcheongnam-do has signed memorandums of understanding with many companies to deepen cooperation in key areas such as semiconductor production to transform the region into a global sci-tech and industrial hub, positioning it as South Korea's "Silicon Valley".

The Industry's Prestigious Awards Unveiled, Brand Excellence Recognized with Top Honors

During the event, highly recognized awards were presented, including the "CE Brands from China Top 10" and the "Global CE Brands Top 50", as well as a range of specialized accolades across various categories, such as the "Global TV Brands Top 10" and the "Global Smart Phone Brands Top 10". These awards recognize the winners for their achievements in technological innovation and market expansion and affirm their leading positions within the global consumer electronics industry.

CE Brands from China Top 10

The list brings together the leading players in today's rapidly evolving scientific and technological landscape, including TCL, Huawei, Haier, Midea, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Gree, and others. These companies are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI and 5G, driving the smart and connected evolution of their products. With exceptional technical expertise, frontier innovative designs, and a deep understanding of consumer needs, they have built strong market competitiveness across a wide range of consumer electronics, including smartphones, wearables, headphones, laptops, and small home appliances. Not only do they hold a significant share in the domestic market, but they are also gaining recognition on the global stage, earning widespread acclaim from consumers worldwide, and playing a key role in the ongoing evolution of the industry.

TCL

TCL is a globally competitive intelligent technology industry group driven by the mission of "Leading Technology, Harmonious Coexistence". It is committed to delivering forward-looking scientific and technological experience and promoting smart and healthy living. TCL has once again been recognized as one of the Global Top 50 CE Brands, reaffirming its exceptional strength as a top global consumer electronics brand. As an outstanding representative of Chinese brands, TCL also continues to hold a spot among the list of CE Brands from China Top 10. Its flagship product, the TCL Premium QD-Mini LED TV X11K, was awarded the Mini LED Display Technology Innovation Award, the TCL FreshIN Series Air Conditioner won the Smart Fresh Air Technology Innovation Award, and the TCL Super Drum Series Front Load Washing Machine received the Clean Technology Innovation Gold Award.

Founded in 1981, TCL operates 46 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing bases across the globe. With a presence in over 160 countries and regions, it serves more than 1.3 billion users worldwide. Over the course of more than 40 years of transformation, innovation, and strategic upgrades, TCL has restructured its business into two main entities, TCL Industries and TCL Technology. It is now focused on three core industries, smart terminals, semiconductor displays, and new energy photovoltaics. Its smart display terminals, LCD displays, and photovoltaic monocrystals and silicon wafers have all achieved global leadership in their respective fields.

TCL invested more than 60 billion yuan in R&D from 2018 to 2023. As of 2024, it has filed a total of 112,469 patents, including 18,567 PCT patents, placing it among the top companies in Chinese mainland. In the field of electroluminescent quantum dot displays, TCL holds 2,913 patents, ranking second globally.

Global

CE Brands Top 50

Recognized as leaders in consumer electronics, Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Sony, Huawei, TCL, Lenovo, Changhong, and others on the list are showing the significant role of scientific and technological innovation in driving industry growth. These companies are staying ahead of the wave, continuously innovating to meet the increasingly diverse demands of consumers. Among them, Chinese companies have excelled in areas such as smart wearables. With the widespread adoption of emerging technologies like AI and 5G, these companies are actively exploring new applications to enhance product competitiveness. The global consumer electronics industry is poised for even greater growth and opportunity.

Global Smart Phone Brands Top 10

At the forefront of smartphone brands are Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, Huawei, Honor, TECNO, Motorola, and realme on the list. Notably, Chinese brands occupy a prominent position and have gained global recognition through their sharp market insights and continuous innovation. Meanwhile, internationally renowned brands continue to perform strongly, strengthening their leadership through new product launches and channel reforms. This list reflects the current market landscape and hints at future trends, that is, only those brands that relentlessly innovate and meet consumer demands will rise to the top.

TECNO

In this GTB, the innovative tech brand TECNO was recognized as one of the Global Smart Phone Brands Top 10. The brand also won the

Product Innovation Awards for two of its groundbreaking flagship products: the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G, the second-generation foldable smartphone featuring the full suite of TECNO's AI capabilities, and the Pocket Go, the world's first Windows handheld console paired with AR glasses, heralding a new era of AR gaming.

Global TV Brands Top 10

The list includes the industry's leading brands, including TCL, Changhong, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Sony, Haier, and more. These brands are leading trends such as large-screen, ultra-high-definition, and smart TVs. They push the boundaries of picture quality and technology, and prioritize exceptional design and user experience. With superior product quality and relentless innovation, these brands have secured a prominent position in global market, offering consumers immersive viewing experience and new smart home possibilities. This shows the future direction of the television industry.

Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top 10

The automotive industry's innovators, including Tesla, BYD, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Hengxing, BMW, Toyota, Geely, NIO, and XPENG Motors, are driving the transformation of smart mobility. With a focus on breakthrough technologies like autonomous driving and intelligent cockpits, these brands offer consumers greater convenience, comfort, and safety and are shaping the future of the industry through strategic partnerships to drive industrial upgrading. Their expertise and innovation make them key influencers in the global smart automotive market.

Global Smart Home Brands Top 10

Top industry brands gather in the list, including Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Haier, TOMEFON, CHiQ, Midea, Huawei, Mi Home, and ECOVACS. These companies are industry leaders, renowned for their robust R&D capabilities, exceptional product performance, and precise market positioning. Chinese brands have made a notable impact, with several ranking among the top. They have made significant contributions in areas such as safety, convenience, and smart technology, while consistently driving innovation and technological progress. These brands are widely recognized in the global market and provide consumers with diverse and personalized smart home solutions, shaping the industry's future towards greater possibilities.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS

As a leader in the global service robotics industry, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has been recognized as one of the Global Smart Home Brands Top 10 for 2024-2025. Its robotic lawn mower, GOAT A2500 RTK, received the Robotic Lawn Mower Technology Innovation Award for its exceptional performance and innovative technology. Designed for diverse backyards with various sizes and layouts, the robot is equipped with a 32V energetic platform and two staggered blade-discs, delivering efficient and precise lawn care. Featuring LELSTM positioning technology, the robot enhances its accuracy in positioning and intelligent navigation, autonomously creating high-precision 3D maps. This allows for centimeter-level precision in both navigation and positioning, even in complex layouts or at night. Additionally, the GOAT A2500 RTK is equipped with a LiDAR-enhanced localization system, enabling it to precisely avoid obstacles and ensure smooth operation.

CHiQ

CHiQ's smart home products provide users with a more convenient, efficient, intelligent, and personalized experience. The brand has earned a place in the Global Smart Home Brands Top 10 for 2024-2025. Since its founding in 2014, CHiQ has consistently innovated in response to consumer needs, earning widespread international recognition. It offers a broad range of products, including smart home appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. Its global footprint continues to expand, covering over 40 countries, including the EU, ASEAN, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and South Korea. It has formed partnerships with numerous international companies, secured key offline distribution channels, and established a presence on more than 30 major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Lazada, and Shopee.

International Innovation Award

International innovative brands are showcasing exceptional competitiveness in today's consumer electronics and technology industry. Brands like YEEDI, Ampace, and TECNO are at the forefront across various sectors, including smartphones, home appliances, and IT office solutions, thanks to their strong R&D capabilities and deep market insights. These brands are driving the robust growth of the industry and meeting the diverse needs of consumers through technological innovation and high-quality services, positioning themselves as industry benchmarks. They will continue to embrace innovation, leading the consumer electronics sector towards a brighter and more promising future.

YEEDI

Amid the wave of smart technology, YEEDI stands out for its exceptional innovation and deep understanding of consumer needs. The YEEDI S14 Plus was awarded the Indoor Cleaning Technology Innovation Gold Award. As a pioneer in smart cleaning solutions, YEEDI remains at the forefront of science and technology, consistently launching groundbreaking products that deliver a more convenient and efficient cleaning experience for households worldwide. In the year of 2024, YEEDI has launched multiple innovative products, including the M12 PRO+ and C12 COMBO. The highly anticipated YEEDI S14 PLUS, set for release in 2025, has already generated considerable attention. It has earned widespread praise from consumers worldwide, with exclusive innovations such as the OZMO Roller Mopping Technology, TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Mopping Technology, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, and AIVI 3D 3.0 Technology.

Ampace

As a globally recognized leader and trusted choice in the field of new energy innovation, Ampace has earned the trust and praise of users worldwide through its exceptional innovation, strong technical expertise, keen market insights, and relentless commitment to quality. With a market share exceeding 30% in the global residential energy storage sector, it has proven its formidable competitive strength and set a benchmark for innovation, reliability, and outstanding performance, honored with the International Innovation Award. The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station was awarded the Portable Energy Storage Technology Innovation Award. Ampace places technological innovation at the heart of its mission, continually pushing the boundaries and driving industry progress. The Ampace Andes Portable Power Station showcases this trusted energy technology, offering reliable, stable, safe, and high-capacity power support to outdoor adventurers, professionals, and families alike. Looking to the future, we look forward to Ampace continuing its legacy of innovation and making even greater contributions to the sustainable development of society.

Global Emerging Brands

The global emerging brand VOLTME has quickly made a name for itself in the consumer electronics and technology industry, driven by its innovation and competitiveness. Focused on technological innovation and keenly attuned to consumer needs, it has continuously improved its value for money. With exceptional offerings in areas such as smartphones, smart wearables, IT office solutions, and home appliances, VOLTME has gained significant market recognition. The rise of such dynamic brands is revitalizing the industry, guiding the consumer electronics sector towards greater heights and a promising future.

VOLTME

VOLTME, the flagship brand of Voltnex Innovations and a global leader in power solutions, has been awarded the Global Emerging Brands. Its latest offering, the VOLTME Revo 240 PD3.1 GaN Charger is the perfect solution for fast and safe charging of laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The Hako Series portable power stations combine high-capacity battery performance with intelligent power management, meeting a wide range of power needs. These stations provide reliable portable power support for consumers, underscoring VOLTME's excellence in innovation, design, and technology.

Representatives of award-winning brands took the stage to deliver their acceptance speeches, and share insights into their success and future growth strategies. They expressed a commitment to further enhancing technological innovation and market expansion so as to deliver even more high-quality products and services to global consumers.

International Consumer Electronics Industry Leaders' Summit Explores AI's Role in Shaping Industry's Future

The International Consumer Electronics Industry Leaders' Summit was held concurrently. Industry experts and company representatives from around the world gathered to engage in in-depth discussions on the theme of "AI Reshaping Industrial Development". Key topics included how the consumer electronics industry can integrate with smart technologies, how companies can build core competencies, and ways to strengthen competitive advantages. Participants shared the latest advancements and technological trends, offering valuable guidance for the development of the global consumer electronics sector.

Ines Haaga, Director of Global Strategic Insights at GfK, delivered a keynote speech titled "Navigating Tech and Durables Markets: How Consumer Preferences and Innovation Shape Tomorrow's Success". She emphasized that the consumer electronics industry is undergoing a transformation driven by consumers, with the modest growth of the fast-moving consumer goods market and the fragmentation of the tech and durable goods markets highlighting the critical role of consumer preferences. Besides, innovation has emerged as the new engine for market growth, with the integration of AI technologies fueling significant momentum. Looking ahead, the deep convergence of consumer preferences and innovation will shape a broader and more prosperous future for the tech and durable goods sectors.

In the following International Consumer Electronics Industry Leaders' Summit, Zhang Li, Co-President of Asia Digital Group, moderated a panel discussion on "AI Reshaping Industrial Development". Together with domestic and international guests, she led an in-depth discussion on the impact of AI on the consumer electronics industry, drawing on insights from their respective fields.

Wang Tan, Co-founder and Vice President of XPENG AEROHT, and General Manager of XPENG Motors' Design Center, shared XPENG's innovative applications of AI, particularly the launch of cutting-edge products such as the Land Aircraft Carrier (LAC). These products showcase the vast potential of AI in driving transformation within the automotive industry. He emphasized that AI will play a crucial role in enabling a more intelligent and personalized future for the automotive sector.

Calvin Chen, CTO and President of Segway Navimow at Segway-Ninebot, elaborated on the profound impact of AI on the consumer electronics industry from a technological R&D perspective. He noted that the application of AI elevates the intelligence of products and drives comprehensive upgrades in areas such as R&D, design, and manufacturing, injecting powerful momentum into the innovative development of the industry.

Grant Morgan, Senior Editor at TWICE, shared his analysis of the consumer electronics industry. He pointed out that while consumers' acceptance of AI has not yet reached full saturation, AI has already demonstrated its powerful enabling potential across various sectors. Guiding consumers to recognize the value and potential of AI through innovative technologies and products will be crucial in driving the industry's growth.

Jan Lorbach, Senior Director of Strategic Insights at GfK, provided unique perspectives on the consumer electronics industry, focusing on global market trends and consumer research. He noted that, in light of consumers' shrinking budgets for electronic products and their increasing demand for value, companies need to become more agile in identifying market pain points. By harnessing AI technology, they can fuel product innovation and functional upgrades to meet the diverse needs of consumers. He emphasized that AI will not only profoundly reshape the form and functionality of consumer electronics but also steer the entire industry toward higher quality and greater efficiency.

The summit also provided attendees with a unique opportunity to engage in direct exchange with executives from the world's leading brands. This allowed participants to gain valuable insights into the success stories and strategic thinking of these top international brands, while promoting mutual learning and resource sharing among companies.

Setting New Trends in Industry Development, Ushering in a New Era for Consumer Electronics

Beyond being a magnificent award ceremony and leaders' exchange, the 2024-2025 Global Top Brands Award Ceremony and International Consumer Electronics Industry Leaders' Summit

play a vital role in setting new directions for the global consumer electronics industry. It not only highlights the latest achievements and emerging trends but also injects vitality into the industry's future growth and provides clear direction for its development.

We are delighted to witness an increasing number of consumer electronics brands placing a stronger emphasis on technological innovation and brand development, continually introducing new products to meet the growing demand for personalized experiences. Today, the consumer electronics industry is driving global economic growth and transformation at an unprecedented pace. Brands with innovative vision and exceptional capabilities are poised to emerge as leaders, guiding the industry toward an even more brilliant future. As it celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, the GTB, as a flagship event for the consumer electronics sector, will remain a key force in guiding and accelerating the industry's progress, fostering collaboration and exchange in scientific and technological innovation, and accelerating the transformation of these advancements into tangible productivity.

