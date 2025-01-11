50 People Injured In Tram Collision In France's Strasbourg

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Two trams collided in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, wounding 50 people, local authorities announced.

"Around 50 people are in a state of relative emergency, with injuries such as scalp wounds, clavicle fractures and knee sprains," said Rene Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin Fire and Rescue Service.

"But there are no critical injuries. It could have been much worse."

The accident took place during the afternoon in a tunnel leading to the station near the cityآ's central train station.

"The tram came in reverse at full speed and ran into us," a passenger told the French BFM TV.

"When the trams collided, the doors flew off under the impact," another user told BFMTV.

Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, who visited the site, described the incident as a brutal collision and expressed her gratitude to emergency responders.

"I am at the station with the injured and rescuers. Thank you for your mobilization," she said on X. She urged the public not to obstruct rescue operations.

Authorities launched an investigation to determine what caused the collision. (end)

