'70% Of Population, 30% Of Opportunities': J&K Students Intensify Reservation Protest

Dr. Saquib Jan, a vocal supporter of the movement, posted on X:“Unreserved open merit students have woken up-A door-to-door campaign, seeking justice and equality. It is now imperative for the to heed the voices of this significant majority, a politically orphaned section of society that constitutes more than 70% of the population.”

One of the posters reads,“We call for a rational and equitable revision of this reservation system now..! To alleviate the struggles and sacrifices of these countless deserving individuals whose dreams and aspirations have been shattered...! Open Merit In J&K: Struggling for Justice! Fighting for Equality! 70% Of The Population But Only 30% Of Education And Job Opportunities? Is This Fair?

“We Demand Rationalisation Now! No More Injustice. No More Silence. Together, We Will Ensure Equality And Fairness.”

The movement has gained traction on social media, with many users rallying behind the cause. Rafiq Makhdoomi, supporter of the cause, wrote on X:“Open merit has to be saved at any cost. We are at risk of making upcoming 100 generations employment-less if this continues. Save open merit. Save the future.”

Pertinently, the campaign comes in response to the Jammu & Kashmir administration's approval on March 15,2024

of a 10% reservation for newly-included tribes, including Paharis, under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Additionally, the government approved the addition of 15 new castes to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and increased OBC reservation to 8%.

The decision, which followed clearance in the Lok Sabha on March 6, was aimed at empowering historically disadvantaged communities, including the Pahari Ethnic Group, Padari Tribes, Koli, and Gadda Brahmins. Previously, reservation in J&K included 8% for Scheduled Castes (SC), 10% for STs, 4% for OBCs, and 10% each for Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

While the new reservation policy aims to address long-standing demands of various communities, it has sparked widespread anger among students in the open merit category. They argue that their opportunities for government jobs, promotions, and access to educational institutions have been disproportionately reduced.

“This policy not only neglects meritocracy but also jeopardizes the aspirations of countless deserving individuals,” said one student who participated in the poster campaign.“We are not against reservation, but there needs to be a fair balance.”

