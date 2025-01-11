Preparations Underway For Modi Visit, 250 Buses Mobilized
1/11/2025 3:10:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Sonamarg on January 13, the Jammu and Kashmir Road transport Corporation (JKRTC) has undertaken extensive logistical preparations. The corporation has deployed 250 buses to ensure the smooth transportation of attendees to the rally venue.
A wide spectrum of participants, including Political leaders and workers, government officials, former Panchs, Sarpanchs, District Development Council (DDC) members, and Block Development Council (BDC) members, are attending
the event. Designated assembly points have been established for attendees to board the buses early in the morning.
A senior JKRTC official commended the meticulous planning and coordination involved, particularly in managing operations under challenging cold weather conditions. The corporation's drivers and ground staff have been lauded for their dedication to ensuring the operation's success.
He said 200 buses will be stationed in Ganderbal and the remaining buses will carry people from different parts to the venue. Over 12000 people are expected to reach the venue by using RTC bus services.
The logistical efforts are being led by Showkat Ahmad Ahangar, General Manager of Operations Kashmir, who has optimized the JKRTC's resources. A dedicated control room has been set up at the Srinagar Headquarters for real-time monitoring and coordination.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel, a key infrastructure project to enhance connectivity and foster development in the region. (CNS)
