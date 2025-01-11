Preparations Underway For Modi Visit, 250 Buses Mobilized

A wide spectrum of participants, including leaders and workers, officials, former Panchs, Sarpanchs, District Development Council (DDC) members, and Block Development Council (BDC) members, are attending

the event. Designated assembly points have been established for attendees to board the buses early in the morning.

A senior JKRTC official commended the meticulous planning and coordination involved, particularly in managing operations under challenging cold weather conditions. The corporation's drivers and ground staff have been lauded for their dedication to ensuring the operation's success.

He said 200 buses will be stationed in Ganderbal and the remaining buses will carry people from different parts to the venue. Over 12000 people are expected to reach the venue by using RTC bus services.

The logistical efforts are being led by Showkat Ahmad Ahangar, General Manager of Operations Kashmir, who has optimized the JKRTC's resources. A dedicated control room has been set up at the Srinagar Headquarters for real-time monitoring and coordination.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel, a key infrastructure project to enhance connectivity and foster development in the region. (CNS)

