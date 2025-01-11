Black Boxes Of Crashed Jeju Air Plane Missing Final 4 Minutes Of Data
1/11/2025 3:08:30 PM
The black boxes of the Jeju Air Co. passenger plane involved in
last month's fatal crash has been found to lack data from the final
four minutes before the explosion, according to investigative
authorities Saturday, Azernews reports, citing
Yonhap.
According to South Korean authorities, an analysis by the U.S.
National transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the flight data
recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from the B737-800
aircraft showed that recordings stopped on both devices
approximately four minutes before the aircraft collided with a
localizer structure.
The explosion occurred at 9:03 a.m. on Dec. 29, when the Jeju
Air flight struck a concrete mound housing localizer equipment at
the end of Muan International Airport after skidding without its
landing gear open.
The FDR and CVR ceased recording data starting at 8:59 a.m.,
making it challenging for investigators to analyze the
situation.
Authorities said that while FDR and CVR data are critical for
investigations, they are not the sole sources of evidence.
"The investigation involves analyzing various sources of
information, including air traffic control records, video footage
of the crash and debris from the site," they said.
The black box components were sent to the NTSB in Washington
last week for cross-verification to ensure data reliability. South
Korean investigators dispatched to the NTSB are set to return to
Korea on Monday to continue their probe at home.
