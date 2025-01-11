Germany: Afghan Refugees' Situation In Pakistan Worsening

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Germany has expressed deep concern over the large-scale deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, citing a sharp deterioration in their situation since 2023. Over 3,000 Afghan refugees, already accepted for relocation to Germany, currently remain in Pakistan.

Germany has faced criticism in recent months for the slow processing of Afghan refugees. Human rights organizations have highlighted that bureaucratic delays have placed vulnerable individuals at greater risk.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, over 36,000 Afghans, mainly former local employees, have been resettled in Germany. Currently, around 3,000 others are in the process of seeking asylum in the country.

The German government stated it is in close contact with Pakistani authorities and is continuously working to support eligible refugees. It has also been providing accommodation and financial assistance for these refugees through the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

On December 31, 2024, Pakistani security forces arrested six Afghan refugees, including a former local employee of the German government, and deported them to Afghanistan. However, with German assistance, two of them managed to return to Islamabad.

Germany's foreign ministry described Pakistan's actions as a“matter of concern” and is actively engaging with Pakistani officials to ensure the safe return of deported individuals. The ministry emphasized that those undergoing asylum processes are not targeted by these deportations.

Afghan refugees in Pakistan have reported widespread harassment, torture, and extortion by local police. Many refugees claim they are arbitrarily detained, forced to pay bribes, or subjected to physical abuse, further exacerbating their already dire situation.

This mistreatment by the Pakistani authorities has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights groups, who have called on the global community to intervene. Germany and other nations are urged to expedite asylum processes and provide stronger safeguards for these vulnerable refugees.

The ongoing crisis underscores the urgent need for international collaboration to address the plight of Afghan refugees, ensuring their safety and dignity while seeking long-term solutions to their displacement.

