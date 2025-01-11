Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE), A Meme-Based Token On The BASE Network, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE) for all BitMart users on January 7, 2025. The BASEDPEPE/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 9:00(UTC).







What is Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE)?

Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE) is a fairly launched meme-inspired cryptocurrency built on the BASE network, designed to combine internet culture with blockchain technology. Based on the iconic Pepe the Frog meme, which was created by Matt Furie in Boy's Club, Based Pepe aims to engage the crypto community by leveraging the popularity of memes. With its focus on low-cost and fast transactions, Based Pepe takes advantage of the BASE network's scalability and association with CoinBase to offer an efficient experience, with ease of onboarding for retail users.

The tokenomics of Based Pepe highlight its commitment to decentralization, with a total supply of 420.69 billion BASEDPEPE. This supply ensures accessibility for a wide audience while maintaining exclusivity for holders. Beyond being just a meme token, Based Pepe integrates decentralized finance (DeFi) functionalities by partnering with industry leaders to provide cross-chain swaps, rewards for liquidity provision and more. By focusing on scalability, sustainability, and community-driven features, Based Pepe offers an experience where meme culture and blockchain technology can converge.

Why is Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE) Different?

Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE) prioritizes fairness and transparency through its unique launch model. The token was introduced via a fair launch, with 0% tax on transactions, ensuring no preferential treatment for early investors or insiders. 100% of the tokens were immediately allocated to liquidity, and the liquidity pool is locked while contract ownership has been renounced, effectively removing the team's ability to make future changes to the contract. Additionally, launch snipers were blacklisted to ensure that malicious actors cannot manipulate the supply or dump tokens on holders. The project has undergone a thorough audit to guarantee the security and reliability of the smart contract.

The launch structure further reinforces community fairness by eliminating any pre-sale, private funding round, or involvement from venture capitalists (VCs). No allocations were given to individual team members, and the team has committed to not selling tokens on the open market, preventing potential sell pressure from insiders. This means there are no large holders or locked tokens that could be dumped later. By removing these risks, Based Pepe ensures the long-term alignment of the team and community, motivating the project's success without the influence of centralized control or speculative investment.

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform.

About Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE)

– Token Name: Based Pepe

– Token Symbol: BASEDPEPE

– Token Type: BASE

– Total Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 BASEDPEPE

