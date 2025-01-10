R3 Stem Cell Opens New Location In BGC Area Of Manila Philippines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

R3 new logo

Ten Best Healthcare Companies to Watch

R3 Stem Cell recently opened a new location in Manila metro Philippines. The regenerative is in BGC and treats over 50 different conditions.

- David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

MANILA, NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, PHILIPPINES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Stem Cell recently opened a new location in Manila metro Philippines. The regenerative medicine clinic is in BGC and treats patients for over 50 different medical conditions.

After a decade providing stem cell treatments for over 25,000 patients in seven countries, R3 decided to upgrade its stem cell clinic in Manila . The clinic offers regenerative therapies with stem cells and exosomes, with patients traveling from the entire Asian region for treatments with R3.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "R3's goal is to provide top notch, safe regenerative therapies that are effective and affordable. While we see competitors popping up, our track record, attention to detail and focus on patient service is unparalleled! In Manila, patients love the fact there is a world class offering that has been safely treating patients with amazing biologics for over a decade."

Over the decade, R3 Stem Cell has been treating patients successfully for autism, cerebral palsy arthritis, diabetes, stroke, multiple sclerosis, ALS, autoimmune disorders, ataxia, COPD, IBD, Parkinsons, ankylosing spondylitis and more. The treatment protocols are customized to each patient's unique needs and may include intravenous infusion, injection, nebulizer, intranasal, intrathecal or even topical. With a satisfaction rate over 85%, the customized protocols have been amazingly effective.

R3 Stem Cell Philippines makes travel very easy for patients and their families. R3 arranges ground transportation along with lodging. The new treatment center in BGC (Makati) has easy access with an elevator and several specialist providers who provide first rate stem cell therapies in Manila.

Any individual may receive a free consultation to see if stem cell treatment in the Philippines is indicated. Patients come to R3 Stem Cell Philippines from many countries. Stem cell treatment in Australia is not allowed yet, so the Philippines is a great option. And the same for Japan as well.

Dr. Greene added, "We want patients to feel comfortable with their stem cell treatments. With more experience than ANYONE else in regenerative medicine and an incredible safety track record, R3 Stem Cell Philippines is your best option!"

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

R3 Stem Cell International

+1 888-988-0515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.