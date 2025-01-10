ALTICE USA IS ABANDONING LOCAL SPORTS FANS AND IS KEEPING MSG NETWORKS AND ITS KNICKS, RANGERS, ISLANDERS AND DEVILS COVERAGE OFF THE AIR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSG Networks released the following statement about their dispute with Altice USA:

"Altice USA has pulled their last proposal and walked away from negotiations to bring MSG Networks back to its Optimum subscribers. They also just dropped WPIX 11 in New York and other local stations around the country. If you have been waiting, like we have, for them to do right by their customers – don't wait any longer. Now is the time to switch to Verizon Fios who has a special offer for Optimum subscribers. Meanwhile, Optimum has been charging their over 1 million customers for local sports programming they have not been receiving and EVERY subscriber should be credited at least $10 a month.

Verizon Fios is ready to take your business. If you are not in Verizon Fios area, you can get games through these other providers DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and The Gotham Sports App. For more options on how to switch providers, visit ."

that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR ).

