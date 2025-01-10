General Counsel Åsa Thunman to leave Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Åsa Thunman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Sandvik, has decided to leave Sandvik for a corresponding position at the Swedish project development and group Skanska. Åsa Thunman, who has been in her current position and a member of the Group Executive Management since 2014, will leave Sandvik no later than July 8, 2025. A recruitment process to find a successor will now be initiated.

"Åsa Thunman has been a highly appreciated colleague, and she has made strong contributions over the years in developing our legal organization and as a member of the Group Executive Management. I wish her all the best for the future as she now moves on to new challenges outside Sandvik," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Stockholm, January 10, 2025

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4089790

The following files are available for download: