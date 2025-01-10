Josiah Grauso Encourages Community To Give Back In 2025

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Financial Leader Highlights the Importance of Supporting the Less Fortunate and Shares Ways to Volunteer in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, US, 10th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , As the holiday season approaches, Josiah Grauso, a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and Vice President of ASC Group, is calling on individuals and families to embrace the spirit of giving. Recognized for his commitment to community service, Josiah is advocating for increased support for those in need during this critical time of year.

“The holidays are a time for gratitude and reflection,” Josiah said.“It's also a time to recognize that not everyone is as fortunate. By volunteering or donating, we can make a significant difference in the lives of others and bring hope to our communities.”

Josiah's advocacy is rooted in his personal experiences volunteering at the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church's Cold Weather Shelter, where he donates his time two nights a week during the winter months. The shelter provides a safe and warm space for individuals experiencing homelessness, offering meals, resources, and care to those most vulnerable.







Ways to Help in Pennsylvania

Josiah encourages Pennsylvania residents to get involved through various local organizations and initiatives. Here are some ways to make an impact this holiday season:

Volunteer at Local Shelters : Many shelters, including the Cold Weather Shelter at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, need volunteers to prepare meals, distribute clothing, or assist with operations.

Donate Essential Items : Items such as warm clothing, blankets, and non-perishable food are always in demand. Check with local food banks or shelters for specific needs.

Support Food Drives : Participate in food drives hosted by organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.

Offer Financial Contributions : Monetary donations to trusted charities can help fund essential programs, including housing support and meal services.

Engage in Community Outreach : Churches and civic groups often organize events to distribute gifts and meals to families in need. Joining these efforts can create a meaningful connection with your community.

“Every small act of kindness adds up,” Josiah said.“Whether it's giving an hour of your time or donating a pair of gloves, your contribution can change someone's day - or even their life.”

Building a Stronger Community

Josiah believes that giving back not only benefits those in need but also strengthens community bonds.“When we come together to support one another, we create a ripple effect of compassion and hope that can last far beyond the holiday season,” he explained.

For more information on how to get involved in local volunteering opportunities, visit VolunteerMatc or contact the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church for shelter volunteer details.

This holiday season, Josiah Grauso reminds us all to reflect on the true meaning of giving and encourages everyone to take action to support the less fortunate. Together, we can make the season brighter for all.

