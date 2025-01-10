Icermediation Goes Live: A New Social Media Platform Dedicated To Revitalizing Nigerian And Global Cultures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ICERMediation - A Social Dedicated to Cultural Revitalization

Basil Ugorji, Ph.D., Founder of ICERMediation

ICERMediation - Preserving Global Cultures

ICERMediation is live! Explore a social platform dedicated to celebrating and revitalizing Nigerian and global cultures. Join the movement today!

LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A revolutionary social media platform, ICERMediation, has launched to preserve and celebrate cultural heritage worldwide, including Nigeria's rich and diverse traditions. The brainchild of Dr. Basil Ugorji, a Nigerian-American and founder of the New York-based International Center for Ethno-Religious Mediation, ICERMediation offers Nigerians a unique opportunity to share their heritage while connecting with global cultures in an era of increasing globalization."Nigeria is a nation of extraordinary cultural diversity," said Dr. Ugorji. "Through ICERMediation, we aim to empower Nigerians to showcase and preserve their traditions, languages, and histories for generations to come."Empowering Nigerians to Celebrate Their HeritageAs a hub of cultural richness with over 250 ethnic groups and more than 500 languages, Nigeria stands at the forefront of global cultural diversity. However, globalization and cultural homogenization pose significant threats to these traditions. ICERMediation provides a platform for Nigerians to:.Share Stories and Traditions through posts, photos, videos, and documents..Create or Join Cultural Groups to connect with others who share similar heritage or interests..Teach and Learn Languages, promoting Nigerian languages such as Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and more..Explore Local and Global Cultures through a virtual journey of cultural hubs.A Platform Inspired by Global and Local RealitiesDr. Ugorji's vision for ICERMediation was inspired by his personal journey and academic pursuits. Born in Nigeria and having studied in France and the USA, he has long been passionate about preserving the unique identities of cultures under threat. The platform, tested and refined by global contributors, is now available to Nigerians and users worldwide.Cultural Preservation Meets Digital InnovationICERMediation stands out from other social media platforms by focusing on cultural revitalization. It invites Nigerians to become active participants in the preservation and promotion of their heritage. Key features include:.News Feed: Post and share cultural content to inspire others..Cultural Groups: Create or join communities around shared practices or interests..Instant Messaging & Notifications: Connect with fellow Nigerians and the global community in real time..Language Learning: Earn as a language instructor or learn Nigerian and global languages from native speakers.Join the MovementICERMediation is free and accessible to everyone. Nigerians are encouraged to take pride in their heritage and join the platform by:.Creating an account.Downloading the app on Google Play.Downloading the app on the App StoreWhy ICERMediation Matters to NigeriaFrom preserving endangered languages to connecting communities across states, ICERMediation offers Nigerians an unprecedented opportunity to protect their cultural identity while engaging with a global audience. The platform also provides revenue-generating opportunities for educators and content creators passionate about promoting Nigerian traditions."ICERMediation is not just a platform-it's a movement," said Dr. Ugorji. "It's a call for Nigerians to rediscover, share, and protect the invaluable cultural heritage that makes us who we are."For media inquiries or interviews with Dr. Basil Ugorji, please contact us.About ICERMediation:Founded by Nigerian-born Dr. Basil Ugorji, ICERMediation is a global social media platform dedicated to cultural revitalization, offering tools to preserve, share, and explore traditions. For more information, visit icermediation.

Basil Ugorji

ICERMediation

+1 914-848-0019

email us here

Intercultural Conference in New York City Organized by Dr. Basil Ugorji in 2016

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.