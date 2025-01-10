'All Others Are BJP' Discourse Was Pre-Scripted: Sajad Lone

In a post on X, Lone accused Abdullah of harboring ambitions to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), referring to a discourse in Jammu and Kashmir that framed non-BJP entities as covertly supporting the saffron party.

“Now our CM wants the INDIA alliance to be disbanded. He wants to be banded to the BJP. So desperate,” Lone wrote.

Lone further stated,“All others are BJP” discourse was premeditated.“But anybody even with a pea sized brain in Kashmir won't be surprised. We all knew it. The“All others are BJP” discourse was Pre scripted,” Lone tweeted.

Lone in the tweet added,“The smileys are for those who actually believed in the“All others are BJP” discourse. I will not comment on the size of the brain.”

The tweet comes in response to Omar Abdullah's comments earlier in the day, where he criticized the lack of clarity in the INDIA bloc's leadership and agenda, suggesting that the alliance's purpose seemed limited to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Abdullah called for a meeting of the alliance post-Delhi assembly elections to address its goals and leadership structure.

Lone's remarks highlight the growing political rift in Jammu and Kashmir, where alliances and allegiances remain a contentious topic .

