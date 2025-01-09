Millie's Sipping Brothtm Debuts In Sam's Clubs Across The Country With Tea Bag Broth Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The innovative new hot beverage product has nearly quadrupled its retail footprint in the last 12 months, while traditional soup sales declined

- LLance Kezner

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new wellness food category continues to pick up steam in the U.S. retail market. Just a few months after appearing on the shelves of Walmart, Millie's Sipping BrothTM is now available at more than half of Sam's Clubs - another of the country's largest retailers.

“January is National Soup Month, and thanks to our latest expansion, we're having the best January in our company's history,” said co-founder Llance Kezner.“Reaching Sam's Club customers is a big step forward in our mission to provide a smarter way to help people fight cravings between meals, with a delicious treat, while gaining a few minutes to relax during a busy day.”

What makes the broths a completely new food category is that they come in convenient teabags and are formulated for drinking out of a cup, just like coffee or tea. In addition, they are made with real vegetables and herbs and come in flavors such as Delight Pho, Tomato Basil, Spicy Tortilla, and Thai Lemongrass.

The last 12 months have been life-changing for the formerly small family business, called Keep Life Tasty, that started at the kitchen table of a former schoolteacher, Lori Peha Kezner, and her husband, Llance. In October, Millie's Sipping BrothTM was added to the aisles of 1,800 Walmart stores, thanks to a highly competitive, annual open call. Over 7,000 products were pitched, and only 70, including Llance and Lori's, received“golden tickets” - distribution deals offered on the spot.

“There is no such thing as overnight success,” said co-founder and product visionary Lori Peha Kezner.“It's been a ten-year journey from our kitchen table to these large retailers. During that journey, we often served as our own sales, marketing, and operations teams. We've proven to ourselves that persistence, patience and customer input continues to help us reach our goals.”

Relative to customer interest in soup, recent data from StartupCPG shows that the soup market is indeed changing. Sales of canned soup declined by about five percent, and total sales volume dropped by 25 percent, between 2020 and 2023. The growth of some new flavors and brands, however, such as Millie's Sipping BrothTM, shows that consumers are looking for something new.

“Soup products that offer new flavors, and serve specific preferences, such as being quick, easy, and healthful, are bucking trends we've been seeing since the pandemic,” Keep Life Tasty Co-Founder Llance Kezner explains.“That's why I think we're seeing the level of growth that we're enjoying right now.”

In addition to Sam's Club, Millie's Sipping BrothTM can be purchased at leading retailers, such as Walmart, Wegmans, Food City, and Amazon. Learn more at

About Keep Life Tasty

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Keep Life Tasty is re-imagining food and beverages for simplicity, everyday use, and to help people deal with stress and anxiety. They do it by making high-value products that are convenient, affordable and comforting. Learn more at:

Media contact: ...

Llance Kezner

OnefarStar llc - Keep Life Tasty

+1 425-999-4894

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.