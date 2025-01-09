Investornewsbreaks Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Achieves Record Q4 2024 Deliveries And Annual Production Milestones

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a press release issued January 2, 2025, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record-breaking fourth-quarter 2024 results, producing approximately 459,000 and delivering over 495,000. These figures brought the company's annual totals to 1.77 million vehicles produced and 1.79 million delivered. Tesla also achieved a quarterly deployment of 11.0 GWh in storage products, contributing to a total of 31.4 GWh for the year. The company will release its full results for the quarter after close on January 29, 2025.

About Tesla Inc.

Tesla Inc. is a global leader in sustainable energy and electric vehicle innovation, designing and manufacturing electric cars, energy storage systems, and solar energy products. Founded in 2003, Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. The company's vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y, along with future-focused projects like the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi. Tesla also provides energy solutions such as Powerwall, Powerpack, and Megapack, aimed at revolutionizing energy storage for residential, commercial, and utility-scale use.

For more information, visit the company's website at

