Totally New, Totally Tropical: Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Expands Its Tropic Bowl Menu With The Introduction Of Dragon Fruit And NUTELLA®

Dragon Fruit Bowl:

Our most tropical tropic bowl yet! Bursting with a vibrant dragon fruit base, the Dragon Fruit Bowl is topped with fresh pineapple, mango, goji berries, coconut, chia seeds and honey drizzle. It is a flavor-packed escape in every spoonful.

Acai Bowl with NUTELLA ® :

Experience tropical bliss in every bite! Our Acai Bowl with NUTELLA® is a new twist on our fan favorite Acai Bowl. The bowl combines a refreshing acai base with the sweetness of fresh strawberries, blueberries, and banana, accented by coconut, granola, chia seeds and drizzles of honey and NUTELLA® for a creamy, dreamy finish. Guests can also add NUTELLA® to any of our bowl offerings for a small upcharge.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

first launched

its Tropic Bowl menu lineup in

January 2024 with Acai, Chia Oatmeal Pudding and Mixed Berry Greek Yogurt bowls on the brand's core menu. Two additional Tropic Bowls-the Bahama MamaTM Bowl and PB Protein Crunch Bowl-joined the lineup in August 2024. The launch of Tropic Bowls was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from guests. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is continuing to add menu items that prioritize both taste and better-for-you options- aligning with guests' lifestyle choices.



"As more guests seek delicious and refreshing meal options, bowls have become a cornerstone of our menu growth strategy," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "The Dragon Fruit Bowl and Acai Bowl with Nutella reflect our commitment to staying on trend by delivering innovative flavors that transport guests to their own Tropic Time, especially when it's cold outside."

The new bowls and NUTELLA® drizzle option will be available at all participating cafes nationwide beginning

January 8, 2025. For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and its new menu items, please visit

TropicalSmoothieCafe .

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,500 locations in 44 states. For the fourth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 12 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

*Based on the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Ranking

About NUTELLA ®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

