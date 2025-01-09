Lebanon's New President Pledges Best Ties With Arab States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The freshly elected president of Lebanon Joseph Aoun on Thursday pledged to establish "the best relations with the sisterly Arab States" affirming that Lebanon is a country of Arab identity and belonging.

Aoun, who was the commander and was elected as the new president by the parliament in a session earlier today, made a statement after taking the oath, vowing to establish "strategic partnerships with the eastern, Arabian Gulf and North African States."

He called on the Lebanese to unite, pledged to adhere to the national charter and the national conciliation document (the Taif accord). "Building the homeland requires that we will remain under the ceiling of the law and the judiciary," he said.

Aoun also vowed to clamp down on gangs that deal in narcotics, money laundering, maintain the borders, combat terrorism and implement UN resolutions. Moreover, he pledged "to discuss a full defense strategy" with the political parties.

He affirmed the State right to impose its sovereignty on all national territories including the Palestinian refugee camps, called for "serious dialogue" with Syria to tackle issues such as the borders, the missing and the Syrian refugees.

Having won the presidential post in a parliamentary session on Thursday, Joseph Aoun who had served as the army commander took the oath shortly later as president becoming the republic's 14th head of state.

Aoun arrived at the parliament building clad in a civil suit to resounding applause by the MPs who had voted for him as the new president. (pickup previous)

