Parks Associates: CES Highlights Innovation As US Regulatory Market Set To Shift In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The US regulatory landscape is on the verge of significant change, with the incoming administration set to reshape policies on BEAD funding, AI regulation, and more," said Kristen Hanich , Broadband Director, Parks Associates. "Shifting funding priorities may accelerate the rise of wireless and satellite solutions, challenging fiber's strong position. Meanwhile, we are seeing mobile providers starting to eye convergence with satellite networks, sharing plans to offer not just satellite texting but data services within the next year."

Broadband Tracker provides estimates of the growth of MNO fixed wireless service and fiber network composition, as well as detailed profiles of market leaders. The Top Five Takeaways

include:

The Trump administration is set to take office in January 2025, which will have significant, long-term implications for telecom and networking equipment, BEAD funding, the Universal Service Fund, AI regulation, and Section 230 protections, among other areas.With competition fierce, ISPs are looking to gain advantages through mergers and acquisitions. Many smaller to mid-sized ISPs are privately owned by investor groups seeking returns. A loosened regulatory market creates new opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, with the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and other regulators more likely to grant approvals.New low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite players are entering the market, with Amazon's Project Kuiper set to deploy its satellite constellation in early 2025 and roll out service later this year. Satellite players, including Space X's Starlink, have been competing fiercely against traditional satellite providers, terrestrial fixed wireless providers, and older copper networks.The incoming administration is pushing for changes to BEAD policy, particularly the preference for fiber connectivity. These policy changes are likely to negatively impact fiber deployments in BEAD-eligible areas, shifting the market further towards wireless and satellite connectivity, which are less expensive to deploy.EchoStar's growing 5G network, spectrum licenses, and growing LEO non-terrestrial network capabilities offer unique opportunities for broadband players, especially as the market increasingly moves towards convergence of cellular and terrestrial internet as well as satellite.

