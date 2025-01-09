WHO facilitates medical evacuations from Gaza amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the World Organization (WHO) announced that it, along with its partners, successfully evacuated 10 patients from Gaza to Jordan and the United States for specialized medical care.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed on X that four patients, accompanied by five companions, were transferred to Jordan, while six children patients and five companions were sent to the USA. This medical evacuation is part of ongoing efforts to address the dire health situation in Gaza.



Tedros emphasized that over 12,000 people in Gaza still urgently require medical evacuations. He called on Israel to "increase the approval rate for medical evacuations, expedite the approval process, and allow all possible corridors and border crossings to be used for safe medical evacuations."



The Israeli military continues its operations in Gaza, which, according to reports, have resulted in the deaths of nearly 46,000 people, predominantly women and children, since October 7, 2023. This ongoing conflict persists despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

