Brimo Mobile Banking, A Worldwide Simplicity In Your Hand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) presents the #BRImoWorldXperience , expanding BRImo's cross-border capabilities. The super-app also reinforces BRI's leadership in digitalization, with nearly 99% of transactions now digitized. As of November 2024, BRImo users reached 38.1 million, an increase of 22.9% year-on-year. Meanwhile, BRImo recorded a transaction value of IDR 5,057 trillion, driving BRI's business with an IDR 2.64 trillion fee-based income poised for continuous growth. "With an impressive rating of 4.7 on the Play Store & App Store, BRImo was Indonesia's most-downloaded mobile banking app in 2024," said Andrijanto, BRI's Director of Retail Funding and Distribution .

BRImo Mobile Banking

As the preferred mobile banking app for Indonesians, BRImo provides fast, secure, and convenient access to global banking, putting seamless international transactions directly at the user's fingertips. BRImo can be used anytime, anywhere, even while traveling or living abroad, ensuring you stay connected to your banking needs without interruption . BRImo also provides the feature to open a BRI account for Indonesian citizens abroad using their local mobile phone number. This feature allows users to seamlessly manage their overseas banking needs without changing their phone number. Supported locations include Hong Kong

SAR, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan

region, Timor

Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. BRImo also offers fast and secure money transfers to bank accounts in over 160 countries.

Another enhancement is BritAma Valas (foreign currency) account management through BRImo. In addition to international money transfers, BRImo users can now save, convert, and top up foreign currency balances, making international transactions easy, safe, and fast. This feature offers seamless currency conversions with real-time exchange rates and competitive pricing. BritAma Valas account holders can also manage a BRI Multicurrency Debit Card directly through BRImo. The card, which can be collected from any BRI branch in Indonesia, allows users to conduct transactions in 12 currencies (USD, AUD, SGD, CNY, EUR, AED, HKD, GBP, JPY, SAR, THB, MYR), simplifying cross-border banking.

To further enhance user's value, BRImo actively offers exciting promotions. Users can participate in BRImo FSTVL for a chance to win 5 units of BMW 520i M Sport, other luxury vehicles, 100,000 instant prizes, and weekly prizes in Friday Deals. Join now at .

For more information on BRImo, visit:

