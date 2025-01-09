Spain Cold Chain Logistics Market Share Analysis, Trends, Statistics, And Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tech Advancements in AI, RFID, Tracking, and is Driving Growth. Increasing Customer Expectations for Same-Day and Same-Hour Delivery.

The Spain Cold Chain Logistics Market size is estimated at USD 5.68 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9.33 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The main growth drivers of the market are the growth of warehousing facilities across Spain, the development of B2C e-commerce, and the increase in investment by public and private enterprises in infrastructure development. With the significant transformation in the frozen food industry, cold chain logistics has become more important due to increased investment by large enterprises. The Spanish cold chain logistics market is mainly driven by increased government investment, changes in customer preferences, and the growth of the country's pharmaceutical industry. To accelerate the improvement of logistics and transportation, the Spanish government has carried out structural reforms to promote trade and foreign investment.

With the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector and the increasing expectations of customers for same-day delivery and same-hour delivery, Spain's demand for logistics space may continue to grow in the next few years. The increase in market penetration, the rise in security and privacy of online shopping, the shortening of delivery time, and the decrease in logistics costs in the next few years may further promote the development of the logistics industry in Spain. Large service providers are expected to adopt warehouse management systems, big data analysis, and transportation management systems to maintain market competitiveness. Companies are likely to further invest in technologies, such as artificial intelligence, RFID, GPS tracking, and automation, which will contribute to the overall development of the Spanish cold chain logistics industry.

The growth in imports and exports of Spanish goods, the growth of air cargo, the increase in the number of companies in the transportation industry, and the transportation and infrastructure expenditures of container ports are some of the other key factors that may have a positive impact on the Spanish cold chain logistics market.

Spain Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends

Increase in Cold Warehouse Demand Driving the Market



As per the statistics from the previous years, it was widely reported that the self-storage market was thriving. It is currently trending at 4-5% year-on-year across Europe, and it varies from one country to the next. However, there is a high demand for self-storage trends in Spain.

U-Store-it, a self-storage facility, states that the company's facilities are frequently booked. As a result, many customers rent online by pre-booking their units rather than waiting till the last moment. Despite market growth, Spain ranks fourth in Europe in terms of the number of units and storage companies. However, the needs frequently outnumber the availability when it comes to the Costa del Sol. Due to the rise in demand among consumers, U-store-it expanded its facility in Manilva, and a new Palmones facility was successfully launched during the last 12 months. Moreover, as technology improves, there will be more automation in the refrigerated warehouse. There will also be more hypermarkets and supermarkets in developing countries, driving the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing need for food safety and taste consistency, as well as the rising amount of agricultural and chemical products, are anticipated to boost market growth.

E-commerce Growth Driving the Market



With over 26 million e-commerce customers, Spain is the European Union's fourth-largest e-commerce market, trailing Germany, France, and Italy. Spain records the highest percentage of online purchases from non-EU countries. According to the International Postal Corporation, China and the United Kingdom are the two leading countries in cross-border e-commerce sales in Spain. In the last five years, Chinese cross-border e-commerce vendors have gained ground, while UK vendors witnessed an erosion of market share.

Spain is more than just a promising import market. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the country is also one of the top ten exporters to China regarding cross-border e-commerce. Food and cosmetics are two of the fastest-growing industries. China is pursuing a proactive policy to develop cross-border e-commerce through the implementation of facilitation measures. It recently expanded the List of Imported Retail Goods for Cross-Border E-Commerce (Positive List) and is establishing pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce. This strategy would benefit the Chinese demand for Spanish goods. The localization strategy goes beyond just locating fulfillment centers closer to end users. It is also about improving the overall experience of urban logistics. For example, AliExpress and Cainiao Network, Alibaba Group's logistics arm, collaborated with GLS Spain to provide a door-to-door order pickup and delivery solution for AliExpress sellers in mainland Spain. AliExpress was also anticipated to expand its automated locker network in France and Spain, with a target of 2,000 units and an increase in the number of cities covered. The company planned to maintain 170 lockers in Spain (Madrid and Barcelona) and 80 lockers in France. The localization effort can also be seen in Alibaba's increased recruitment in Europe, which includes personnel to develop end-to-end logistics solutions for cross-border e-retailers in the Spanish market.

Spain Cold Chain Logistics Industry Overview

The cold chain logistics market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players across the country. Players in the market are adopting technological innovation, expansion, mergers, and acquisitions to capture more market share. Some of the significant players operating in the cold chain logistics market include Frigorifics Gelada SL, Frimercat, Ferro-Montajes Albacete SCL De Balazote, Eurocruz, and Frillemena SA. Cold chain service providers are still working on developing the ability to standardize processes. The competition in the market pertains to costs, storage fees, and space, along with the rising prices of packing and packaging materials.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Method

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Increase in Demand for Perishable Goods

4.3.1.1.1 Growth in the E-commerce Industry

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Higher Capital Investment

4.3.2.1.1 Infrastructure Limitations

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Technological Trends and Automation

4.7 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.8 Industry Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.9 Spotlight on Ambient/Temperature-controlled Storage

4.10 Impact of Emission Standards and Regulations on the Cold Chain Industry

4.11 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Services

5.1.1 Storage

5.1.2 Transportation

5.1.3 Value-added Services (Blast Freezing, Labeling, Inventory Management, etc.)

5.2 By Temperature Type

5.2.1 Ambient

5.2.2 Chilled

5.2.3 Frozen

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Horticulture (Fresh Fruits and Vegetables)

5.3.2 Dairy Products (Milk, Ice-cream, Butter, etc.)

5.3.3 Meats and Fish

5.3.4 Processed Food Products

5.3.5 Pharma, Life Sciences, and Chemicals

5.3.6 Other Applications

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Frigorifics Gelada SL

6.2.2 Frimercat

6.2.3 Ferro-Montajes Albacete SCL De Balazote

6.2.4 Eurocruz

6.2.5 Frillemena SA

6.2.6 Frigorificos De Toedo SA

6.2.7 Frigel SL

6.2.8 Frigorificos SOLY

6.2.9 Frigorificos Sanchidrian

6.2.10 Asgasa Servicios Frigorificos

7 FUTURE OF COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET

8 APPENDIX

8.1 Macroeconomic Indicators (GDP Distribution, by Activity, Contribution of Transport and Storage Sector to Economy)

8.2 External Trade Statistics - Exports and Imports, by Product

