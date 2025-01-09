O-Level Computing Graduates To Receive Credit Exemption At NYP's School Of Information Technology

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) A first for the polytechnic, this exemption allows learners to free up and reallocate curriculum time. They can choose to use the freed-up periods to attain additional professional certifications.

SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2025 – Commencing April 2025, learners who pass O-level Computing and enrol into NYP's School of IT can apply for an exemption from the Competency Unit (CmU), or the poly's equivalent of a“module”.

The credit exemption will see learners saving 60 curriculum hours over the semester – which they can spend to develop adjacent tech skills in their interest areas.

This follows a recent curriculum review that showed that both the O-level Computing subject and the Programming CmU – a foundational learning unit all first-year IT students undertake – had similar learning outcomes that overlapped.

The data also showed that over the past cohorts at NYP, more than 9 in 10 students who passed their O-level computing subject scored at least a B for their Programming CmU.

Ms Tan Soon Keow, Director of NYP's School of Information Technology, said:“We are committed to developing every student's potential and giving them room to grow their capabilities while pursuing their diploma studies.”

“In finding avenues to recognise prior learning and give credit exemptions to learners who are already well-versed with foundational knowledge, we hope to open new opportunities for them to pursue advanced learning in their preferred domains, while keeping to the polytechnic curriculum rigour,” she added.

Learners given the credit exemptions are encouraged to use the freed-up 60 hours to pursue professional certifications, participate in competitions or work on projects mentored by industry veterans. This flexibility allows learners to focus on areas of interest and accelerate their growth in specialised fields.

See alsoFPG Fortune Prime Global Appointed Thai Country Manager to further strengthen FPG's presence in the ASEAN region

Year One Diploma in Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics student, Ker Hong Xuan, graduated with an A1 for his O-Level Computing subject in 2023. After enrolling at NYP in 2024, he obtained a Distinction[1] in the Programming CmU. He shared that he would have opted for an exemption had the programme been launched in the year he enrolled:“I love the idea of freed up curriculum time – I can join in the hackathons the School organises, and I could have gotten my Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification even earlier! I think it's really laudable that the school is allowing us to explore different IT areas with the freed-up hours,” he added.

Earlier in 2023, NYP's School of IT also announced that all SIT students who enrol from AY2023 would graduate with at least one professional certification. These industry-recognised certificates include Amazon Web Services Certified Cloud Practitioner, Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate, and Certified Entry-Level Python Practitioner. Collectively, both initiatives reinforce NYP's dedication to creating a learning environment that empowers students, recognising their competencies while and ensuring they are equipped with the most in-demand skills to excel in the dynamic tech industry.





[1] A 'Distinction' grade is awarded to the top 5% of students for the CmU