Tourism Shows Solid Q1 Growth, Driven By International Arrivals

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra) -- Jordan's tourism sector reported positive growth in the first quarter of 2025, with international visitor numbers showing a significant uptick compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.The Ministry's report indicated total international arrivals reached 1,507,546 in Q1 2025, representing a 13% year-on-year increase from 1,333,775 visitors.Overnight stays saw an 8.7% rise, with 1,245,227 visitors, while day trips increased by 39.2% to 262,319.March 2025 recorded 371,462 international arrivals, with overnight stays at 307,592 and day trips at 63,870.Tourism revenue for the first two months of 2025 increased by 16.3%, reaching 910 million Jordanian Dinars, up from 782 million Dinars in the corresponding period of 2024.This growth is attributed to a 21.5% increase in international tourist numbers and increased average spend.The Eid al-Fitr holiday saw strong traffic at tourist and archaeological sites, with approximately 52,000 visitors.The Ministry, in collaboration with stakeholders, implemented measures to enhance site management and visitor experience.Growth was attributed to increased promotional activities in key markets and the expansion of direct and low-cost air routes.The Ministry reiterated its commitment to driving sector growth and increasing GDP contribution through product development, infrastructure investment, targeted marketing campaigns, and market diversification.