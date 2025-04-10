403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Real Estate: Q1 Trading Hits JD1.49Bln,
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 10 (Petra) -- The local real estate market saw a robust trading volume of 1.491 billion Jordanian Dinars in the first quarter of 2024, with March alone contributing 402 million Dinars.
The Department of Land and Survey's latest monthly report revealed a 6% year-on-year increase in revenue from real estate transactions, reaching 63 million Dinars by the end of March.
Conversely, overall real estate sales experienced a 7% decline compared to the same period last year. Breaking down the figures, apartment sales saw a marginal 1% drop, while land sales fell by a more significant 9%.
The total number of properties sold in the first quarter stood at 2,936. On a monthly basis, revenue in March dipped by 28% compared to February, totaling 15.5 million Dinars.
Amman, April 10 (Petra) -- The local real estate market saw a robust trading volume of 1.491 billion Jordanian Dinars in the first quarter of 2024, with March alone contributing 402 million Dinars.
The Department of Land and Survey's latest monthly report revealed a 6% year-on-year increase in revenue from real estate transactions, reaching 63 million Dinars by the end of March.
Conversely, overall real estate sales experienced a 7% decline compared to the same period last year. Breaking down the figures, apartment sales saw a marginal 1% drop, while land sales fell by a more significant 9%.
The total number of properties sold in the first quarter stood at 2,936. On a monthly basis, revenue in March dipped by 28% compared to February, totaling 15.5 million Dinars.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment