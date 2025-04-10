Real Estate: Q1 Trading Hits JD1.49Bln,

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra) -- The local real estate market saw a robust trading volume of 1.491 billion Jordanian Dinars in the first quarter of 2024, with March alone contributing 402 million Dinars.The Department of Land and Survey's latest monthly report revealed a 6% year-on-year increase in revenue from real estate transactions, reaching 63 million Dinars by the end of March.Conversely, overall real estate sales experienced a 7% decline compared to the same period last year. Breaking down the figures, apartment sales saw a marginal 1% drop, while land sales fell by a more significant 9%.The total number of properties sold in the first quarter stood at 2,936. On a monthly basis, revenue in March dipped by 28% compared to February, totaling 15.5 million Dinars.