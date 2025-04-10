Death Toll From US Airstrikes On Yemen's Port City Rises To 14

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, April 11 (IANS) The death toll from US airstrikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah has risen to 14, with 15 others wounded, Houthi-controlled health authorities reported.

The majority of the victims were women and children, they said on Thursday, adding that the death toll increased after the badly injured died in the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tragedy occurred when US military warplanes struck homes in the Amin Muqbil residential neighbourhood, according to health authorities and local residents, who also shared video footage on social media following the airstrikes.

These strikes on Hodeidah were part of a broader series of 50 US airstrikes across northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Amran, Dhamar, and Ibb, as reported by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Local residents said the strikes specifically targeted telephone network facilities in Amran and Ibb.

It marks the latest round of US airstrikes since March 15, when the US resumed attacks aimed at deterring the Houthi group from targeting Israel following the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Earlier three children were killed on Thursday when a Houthi drone struck a residential house in Yemen's Red Sea province of Hodeidah, a local government official told Xinhua news agency.

The official, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the drone was launched by Houthi forces but missed its intended target and instead hit a civilian dwelling in Hays district of Hodeidah.

"The drone attack claimed the lives of three children from a single family and left two others wounded," the official said.