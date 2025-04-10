Al Misnad Meets Sudanese Minister Of Education, Health Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today in Port Sudan with the Acting Federal Minister of Education of the Republic of the Sudan HE Ahmed Khalifa Omar.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support and develop them. Discussions also addressed support and rehabilitation of the education sector, the enhancement of developmental cooperation, and other topics of mutual interest.

HE Al Misnad also met today in Port Sudan with the Acting Federal Minister of Health of the Republic of the Sudan Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support and develop them. Discussions also addressed the humanitarian situation and strengthened collaboration in areas of humanitarian aid, medical support, and health projects, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.