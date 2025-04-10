Jordan, Pakistan Discuss Broad Cooperation In Amman Talks

Amman, April 10 (Petra) - Jordanian and Pakistani foreign ministry officials met in Amman Thursday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation across economic, trade, investment, cultural, tourism, and educational sectors.Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Majid Qatarneh and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led the delegations. Discussions also covered ongoing collaboration on shared regional and international concerns, and recent regional developments.

