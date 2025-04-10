403
Agriculture Sector Accounts For 23.5% Of GDP, Minister Says
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 10 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hniefat said that the agricultural sector contributes 23.5% to the Kingdom's GDP, citing its strong ties with other economic sectors.
The minister made the remarks during a meeting Thursday with Japanese Ambassador in Amman, ASARI Hideki. During the meeting, Hniefat highlighted the longstanding relationship between Jordan and Japan, emphasizing the need to strengthen agricultural cooperation.
He called for increased knowledge sharing and investment in joint agricultural projects to boost productivity and ensure sustainable agricultural practices in both nations. Hniefat also stressed the importance of expanding bilateral trade and promoting active participation in agricultural events and exhibitions.
Ambassador Hideki affirmed Japan's commitment to enhancing trade cooperation and encouraging private sector involvement in agricultural products.
