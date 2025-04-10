403
Camel Handball Championship: 17 Teams To Vie For Top Honours
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar will join 16 teams at the 4th International Camel Handball Championship to be held from April 11 to 13.
This was announced at a press conference on Thursday headlined by Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Kuwari, President of the Arab Union for Camel Races (AUCR) and Vice-Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the event, Dr Hazam bin Nasser al-Maqarih, Secretary-General of AUCR; and Ahmed Mohammed al-Shaabi, President of the Qatar Handball Association (QHA).
The participating countries from five continents include: The United States, Australia, Colombia, Bulgaria, Morocco, Algeria, Oman, Djibouti, Palestine, Libya, Jordan, Mauritania, Lebanon, Iraq, Tunisia, Somalia and hosts Qatar. Members and representatives of the participating Arab and international federations were also present at the press conference.
The championship is set to be held on the sidelines of the Camel Festival for the Sword of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar. The competition will take place at the iconic Libsear racetracks in Al Shahaniya, starting Friday (April 11).
Al-Shaabi, President of QHA, said:“It is a pleasure for us to be gathered here for this championship, which is a successful model of co-operation between the Qatar Handball Association and the Arab Union for Camel Races. I wish all participants success and welcome all attendees to their second country, Qatar.”
Al-Kuwari, President of AUCR, said on Thursday:“We welcome all guests to this distinguished event, which we are proud to host in the State of Qatar. We thank Mr Ahmed al-Shaabi for his presence and continuous support. We welcome all the guests and thank everyone who contributed to this gathering, including sponsors and supporters. We hope the tournament will be as successful as possible.”
Dr Hazam revealed the new trophy of the championship and lauded the 'the wonderful partnership between the QHA and the AUCR'. He said that the tournament will kick off at the Lebseer racetracks and include qualifiers between the participating teams, which include members of the AUCR and teams from five continents.
He said that the tournament regulations have been made available on the official website of the ACUR.
The design of the new trophy was also revealed on Thursday. The trophy has been specially designed for this edition to showcase the 'beautiful' traditional sport of camel racing. The design was admired by all attendees, who were shown it on the main screen for viewing. Commemorative photos with guests were also snapped with the trophy.
The teams were divided into two categories, Group A and Group B. An initial qualifying match will be held between Morocco and Bulgaria, with the winner advancing to Group B to complete the 16-team structure, each group consisting of eight teams.
The winner of the qualifiers (Morocco or Bulgaria) will face Tunisia in the Round of 16, while Djibouti will compete against Iraq and Australia will play against Libya.
Other Round of 16 matches will see encounters between the United States and Oman, Algeria and Mauritania, Somalia and Jordan, Lebanon and Qatar and Colombia and Palestine.
Winners from each match will advance to the quarter-finals, with pathways to the semi-finals and finals determined by the draw. All matches will follow a knockout format.
According to the competition schedule, the semi-finals will be held tomorrow while the final and prize distribution ceremony will be held on Sunday.“The AUCR invites all camel handball fans to attend the matches and cheer on their favourite teams. Accompanying entertainment events and comprehensive media coverage will be provided to ensure an enjoyable experience for all,” the ACUR president said on Thursday.
The AUCR is an Arab sports organisation working to develop camel sports in a professional manner that combines the spirit of heritage with modern tools. Its headquarters are located in the State of Kuwait, and the State of Qatar holds the presidency. This is part of a Gulf co-operation aimed at preserving cultural heritage and presenting it to the world in a modern sporting format.
The federation comprises 15 Arab countries and offers unique sporting initiatives, most notably camel handball, which represents a qualitative shift in transforming camels from a traditional symbol into a fundamental pillar of a modern and innovative sporting competition.
