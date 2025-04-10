Jordanian Nursing Council, Cleveland Clinic London Partner To Launch International Nursing Programme

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra) - -The Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC) and Cleveland Clinic London have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch an international nursing programme to strengthen collaboration between Jordan and the UK United Kingdom in healthcare, capacity building for nurses, enhancing quality of health services, expertise exchange, and providing opportunities for qualified Jordanian nurses to work in the UK.Eligible Jordanian nurses who are registered and successfully passed the national licensure exam from the Jordanian Nursing Council (the regulatory body for nursing and midwifery), licensed by the Ministry of Health, and registered with the Jordan Nurses and Midwives Council as well as the UK's Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), will be offered the opportunity to join Cleveland Clinic London's team one of the most advanced private hospitals in Europe.The memorandum of understanding was signed during an official signing ceremony at Cleveland Clinic London Hospital on Tuesday 8 April, attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein, President of the JNC."This Memorandum of Understanding reflects the high caliber and professionalism of Jordanian nurses,. This partnership not only strengthens the ties between the Cleveland Clinic London hospital and the Jordanian Nursing Council but also opens the door for broader collaboration across various healthcare fields and specialties," Princess Muna said."We look forward to expanding this cooperation to support the needs of the global health workforce and exchange knowledge and innovative practices to better future healthcare. This Memorandum of Understanding showcases the excellence of Jordan's healthcare professionals on the international stage, contributing meaningfully to the health and well-being of people, as well as to other Sustainable Development Goals," Her Royal Highness added.Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas, who attended the signing, emphasised the broader diplomatic and economic impact of the memorandum."This agreement reflects the strength of Jordan-UK relations and our shared commitment to healthcare excellence. It creates meaningful professional opportunities for Jordanian nurses, while building trust, understanding, and collaboration between our two countries, he said."Through partnerships like this, we not only fill workforce gaps, but we also honour the immense skill, compassion, and resilience that define nursing as a global profession," Dabbas added.For his part, President of Cleveland Clinic London Robert Lorenz, MD, said the memorandum "represents a shared vision to advancing world-class healthcare by fostering international collaboration in developing resources with great global demand: nursing caregivers.""Through strengthening relationships across healthcare borders, we can create opportunities for knowledge exchange, drive innovation, and enhance patient care," said Sheila Miller, Chief Nursing Officer at Cleveland Clinic London.The programme will offer a comprehensive support framework designed to ensure the success and career progression of Jordanian nurses working in the UK. It will include assistance with navigating the NMC registration process and support in meeting English language requirements where necessary.Nurses will receive relocation assistance to London, along with structured onboarding and clinical orientation at Cleveland Clinic London to facilitate smooth integration into teams and systems.Ongoing professional development will be a key component, with opportunities for continuing education, access to medical research, and mentorship from senior nursing staff.The programme will also provide clear leadership and advancement pathways, enabling high-performing nurses to progress into senior roles both within Cleveland Clinic London and across the organisation globally.Participants will benefit from exposure to cutting-edge technology and innovative care models, including Cleveland Clinic's integrated, team-based approach to patient-centred care.This visit provided an opportunity to explore Cleveland Clinic London's cutting-edge technology and facilities and learn about the education and training opportunities the clinic offers.Cleveland Clinic London is a leading healthcare provider delivering world-class care in the heart of London. As part of the globally renowned Cleveland Clinic, it combines state-of-the-art technology with a team of globally respected experts, offering a comprehensive range of advanced medical and surgical services.Prof. Rowaida AlMaaitah, advisor to Her Royal Highness for Health and Community Development, Prof. Hani Nawafleh, Secretary General of the JNC, and Dr Muna Nsour, consultant on professional issues for the JNC also attended the signing ceremony.