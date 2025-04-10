German Delegation Visits Tafila Technical University To Advance Sustainable Sanitation Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafila, April 10 (Petra) -- A delegation from the German organization BORDA (Bremen Overseas Research and Development Association) visited Tafila Technical University to advance collaboration on sustainable sanitation solutions, following up on a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding. The delegation met with University President Bassam Mahasneh.Mahasneh outlined that the agreement focuses on establishing an on-campus wastewater treatment research facility, developing training programs for faculty, students, and the local community on water treatment and reuse technologies, and integrating sustainable sanitation principles into the university's curriculum.He emphasized the university's commitment to raising environmental awareness about wastewater reuse and providing practical training through diverse educational programs.This collaboration is part of a regional project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), aimed at supporting scientific research, enhancing public awareness of sanitation issues, and delivering innovative, sustainable solutions in this critical sector.Laura Senge, BORDA's Regional Director, highlighted the importance of wastewater utilization and recycling, and affirmed the organization's commitment to strengthening academic and research partnerships with the university and its Energy, Water, and Environment Research Center.The visit underscores the commitment to building effective partnerships between the university and international institutions, contributing to infrastructure development and advancing sustainable environmental and sanitation practices.The meeting was attended by Riyad Duwairi, Director of the Energy, Mining, Water, and Environment Research Center; Mohammed Obeidat, Director of International Relations and Projects; and Abdullah Ayal Awad, Director of Accreditation and Quality Assurance.The German delegation included Hanno Spitzer (BMZ), Pedro Kraemer (BORDA), Anas Abu Khalaf (BORDA), Tatjana Schellenberg (BORDA), Barbara Hust (DVV), and Philip Balsam (Caritas).