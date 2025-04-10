Arab International Plastics, Petrochemicals, Packaging, And Paper Exhibition To Be Held In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra) -- The Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences announced on Thursday that the second Arab International Exhibition for Plastics, Petrochemicals, Packaging, and Paper Industries will be held at the Jordan International Exhibition Center - Makkah Mall from July 24 to 26.This announcement was made during a press conference held by the Union, attended by senior officials and business leaders from Arab and foreign countries.The conference unveiled the exhibition's agenda and activities, which aim to enhance Arab and international cooperation in the plastics, petrochemicals, packaging, and paper industries, and to open economic, commercial, and industrial horizons at both the Arab and international levels.The exhibition is considered one of the most prominent specialized trade platforms in this sector in the Arab world.Mahmoud Al-Jarrah, Secretary-General of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences, emphasized the importance of this event, which follows the significant success of the previous edition in supporting the plastics, petrochemicals, packaging, and paper industries, and enhancing industrial and commercial exchange between Arab and international countries.It also aims to showcase the latest industrial innovations, making the exhibition an ideal platform for investors, manufacturers, and suppliers.He explained that the exhibition is one of the largest Arab gatherings specializing in the plastics, petrochemicals, packaging, and paper industries, bringing together leading industrial names in all exhibition fields, high professionalism, and the latest technologies.This reinforces the position of Jordan and Arab countries on the global industrial map.He noted that the event will provide a unique opportunity to meet industry and trade experts, explore the latest specializations, and forge commercial and investment partnerships.The exhibition organizers called on all relevant sectors to participate and benefit from this international event, which serves as a meeting point for specialists, manufacturers, and suppliers, and allows participants and visitors to hold bilateral meetings to develop their businesses through signing contracts and partnerships in the Jordanian and Arab markets.