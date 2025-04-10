403
South Korea opts for solo negotiations with US on tariffs, dismisses coalition with China, Japan
(MENAFN) In a recent statement, South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo announced that the country will not collaborate with China and Japan in a joint response to the United States' tariff policies. Instead, South Korea plans to engage in direct talks with Washington regarding the matter, as reported on Tuesday.
Han's comments came during an interview with a news outlet, as South Korea faces a 25 percent "reciprocal tariff" implemented by the Trump administration. There are rising concerns that this tariff could have a detrimental effect on South Korea's export-oriented economy.
When asked about the potential for Seoul to partner with Japan or China to challenge the US tariffs, Han responded, "I don't think that kind of fighting back will improve the situation dramatically."
He added, "We will not take that route."
This interview followed a phone call between Han and President Trump, marking the first direct communication between the leaders of the allied nations since Trump took office in January.
This interview followed a phone call between Han and President Trump, marking the first direct communication between the leaders of the allied nations since Trump took office in January.
