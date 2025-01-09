Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,430 Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 9, 2024, amount to about 803,100 individuals, including 1,430 people in the past 24 hours.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , as per Ukrinform.
Additionally, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,731 (+17) Russian tanks, 20,221 (+16) armored fighting vehicles, 21,765 (+36) artillery systems, 1,260 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 331 (+0) helicopters, 21,813 (+86) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 33,387 (+80) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,686 (+5) special equipment units.
The data are being updated.
Read also: General Staff reports 111 clashes
on frontline since day
- start
, fiercest fighting near Pokrovsk
, Kurakhove
As reported by Ukrinform, the operation in Russia's Kursk region is significantly changing the entire operational situation on the front, according to the Spokesperson of Siversk Operational Tactical Group of Troops Vadym Mysnyk.
MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109071224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.