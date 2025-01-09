(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 9, 2024, amount to about 803,100 individuals, including 1,430 people in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , as per Ukrinform.

Additionally, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,731 (+17) Russian tanks, 20,221 (+16) armored fighting vehicles, 21,765 (+36) artillery systems, 1,260 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 331 (+0) helicopters, 21,813 (+86) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 33,387 (+80) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,686 (+5) special equipment units.

The data are being updated.

on

As reported by Ukrinform, the operation in Russia's Kursk region is significantly changing the entire operational situation on the front, according to the Spokesperson of Siversk Operational Tactical Group of Troops Vadym Mysnyk.