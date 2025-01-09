Dr. John Denboer Presenting Webinar: Mental Health Support Following The Tragic Incident In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. John DenBoer

Dr. John DenBoer Presenting Webinar: Mental Support Following The Tragic Incident in Las Vegas

- Dr. John DenBoerMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the tragic mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Dr. John DenBoer , a consulting mental health specialist in resilience and cognitive health, will host a complimentary webinar in an effort to bring emotional support and practical guidance to those affected by trauma. The virtual discussion will be tailored to help individuals understand the aftermath of traumatic experiences on their mental health and teach them ways through which they can recover emotionally from such situations.Insights by Dr. DenBoer: How Trauma and Emotional Impact Occur-The webinar in sight will dwell on the huge emotional impact that events like the Las Vegas shooting have caused. Dr. DenBoer will explain exactly how grief, shock, and anxiety manifest in the wake of such tragedies and how such feelings need to be dealt with at an early stage.Dr. DenBoer said, "Experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event can leave an individual feeling helpless and at a loss as to how to process such an event emotionally. This webinar will help the audience better understand how trauma affects us emotionally and provide practical ways to manage difficult emotions.".Dr. DenBoer says that when left unattended, bereavement and anxiety can lead to much more serious mental health problems such as PTSD or depression. The aims of the webinar are to present early intervention measures so that such long-term psychological sequelae are averted.*** Support and Early Intervention ***Dr. DenBoer added that mental health services are important in the aftermath of a traumatic event. He said most survivors, witnesses, and even those who happened to be in the vicinity often suffer emotional repercussions after such an event. Since the Las Vegas shooting, various groups, such as the Southern Nevada Health District and the Las Vegas Mental Health Collaborative, have been providing support to victims."One of the most important things to remember after such a tragedy is you don't have to go through it alone," Dr. DenBoer shares. "Help is available, whether through professional services or community support networks.During the webinar, Dr. John DenBoer will lead participants through accessing local mental health resources and share with them the value of early intervention. The sooner people reach out for help, the greater their potential is to manage emotional distress and avoid further, longer-term mental health complications. Dr. John DenBoer will also provide practical steps the participants can employ to seek assistance and begin a process of recovery.Building Resilience: Practical Tools for Emotional RecoveryA major component of the webinar will revolve around resiliency following trauma. Dr. DenBoer will give practical evidence-based tools that will fortify emotional health. The techniques involving mindfulness and meditation to the most simplistic, self-caring practices all function to make lives manageable through times of stress and into recovery from the emotional consequences of trauma.“The goal of this session is not only to understand the emotions triggered by trauma but also to offer tangible ways to cope with and overcome those feelings,” Dr. DenBoer says.“We'll talk about daily practices that help individuals stay grounded and emotionally strong, even when facing grief or anxiety.”Dr. John DenBoer encourages participants to insert small, easy steps into daily life to support mental health. Whether through relaxation exercises or engaging in rewarding social contact, these small steps can go a long way toward facilitating healing.*** Continuing Mental Health Awareness and Support ***Dr. John DenBoer will discuss the importance of ongoing awareness regarding one's mental health long after the tragedy. "Emotional recovery is a process that unfolds over time," he said. "We need to keep the conversation about mental health open and accessible even when the immediate crisis has passed."By prioritizing mental health, communities can foster long-term healing and resilience. The road to lasting recovery can be built when people continue to support each other emotionally, he said.*** About Dr. John DenBoer ***Dr. John DenBoer is a respected consultant in the mental health field, offering his expertise on cognitive health and resilience strategies. Though not a licensed practitioner himself, he provides insightful knowledge and evidence-based approaches to helping individuals and communities deal with the aftermath of trauma and struggles in life. He supports others in developing mental toughness from which to bounce back from emotional setbacks.*** How to Join Dr. John DenBoer for the Webinar ***This is a free webinar that's open to any who wish to learn about emotional recovery and how to access help after trauma. To learn more or to register, please contact Dr. John DenBoer via his website at or .

