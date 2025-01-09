Enterprise Asset Management Market Is Likely To Expand USD 9.9 Billion At 11.5% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enterprise Asset Management Size

Growing demand for cloud-based EAM solutions to enhance asset quality and utilization across their lifecycle fuels the global enterprise asset management market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The enterprise asset management market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.Enterprise asset management (EAM) involves the management of the maintenance of physical assets of an organization throughout each asset's lifecycle. EAM is used to plan, optimize, execute, and track the needed maintenance activities with the associated priorities, skills, materials, tools, and information. The demand for the enterprise asset management market is growing at a significant rate of enterprises adopting EAM software to optimize the quality and utilization of assets throughout their lifecycle, and increase productive uptime and reduce operational costs.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 386 Pages) at:Increase in use of IoT devices across almost all industrial verticals, integration of drone & AI-based asset management, and surge in need for cloud-based enterprise asset management system solutions are propelling the global enterprise asset management market trends. Furthermore, increase in acceptance of advanced technologies for asset lifespan extension, the advent of disruptive digital technologies across industrial verticals, and technological advancements in asset management contribute toward the growth of enterprise asset management market. However, one of the key restraints for the EAM industry is finding effective and exact solutions for an organization's business demands.Depending on the deployment model, the on-premise segment holds the largest market share, as large organizations with a vast amount of assets or organizations with sensitive data may prefer to use an on-premise enterprise asset management set-up to meet compliance requirements or relevant legislation. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the enterprise asset management market forecast period, as most cloud-based enterprise asset management software offers state-of-the-art security tools and supports General Data Protection Regulation compliance. Vendors have experts in place to combat cyber-attacks, and many provide 24/7 security monitoring, which reduces the negative impact on asset management for enterprises. Therefore, these factors are the major drivers of cloud-based enterprise asset management industry.Based on components, the report is divided into service and solution. The solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: /purchase-optionsRegion-wise, the enterprise asset management market size was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the introduction of additional and new technologies. Furthermore, the demand for EAM software has increased as the penetration of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has grown. IoT helps with data monitoring and retrieval from remote sites. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increased need for strict regulatory compliance about asset management, an increase in number of EAM suppliers, and reduced government aid towards asset management are all contributing to the market growth in the region.The COVID-19 pandemic has posed major problems for the global economy and a variety of economic sectors. Organizations throughout the world have accelerated the usage of cloud-based solutions and services to construct robust and disaster-averse systems to meet the needs of remote workers. The need for public cloud services for industry-specific applications, such as collaboration and other productivity and business continuity solutions, has risen as a result of this. Multiple businesses, including manufacturing, BFSI, automotive, and transportation, have faced major hurdles as a result of the pandemic. The majority of EAM platforms offer modules for facilities management, reporting & analytics, and inventory control, which assist businesses prevent costly network downtime.Businesses have suffered tremendous losses as a result of the lockdowns implemented to contain the pandemic. Several major EAM businesses see this crisis as a chance to restructure and reassess their present strategies and sophisticated product portfolio. Assets, machines, structures, IT, and other project resources are being managed using EAM solutions and services to avoid system failure downtime, increase efficiency, and manage assets, machines, structures, IT, and other project resources. During the pandemic, several firms began implementing cloud-based EAM solutions and incorporating predictive analytics into EAM solutions.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:Key Findings of the Study:1. Depending on the component, the solution segment accounted for the largest enterprise asset management market share in 2020.2. Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.3. According to industry vertical, the energy and utility segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.The key players that operate in the enterprise asset management industry are ABB Ltd., AssetsWorks, LLC, CGI Group Inc., IFS, International Business Machine Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SSG Insights and UpKeep Technologies, Inc.Inquiry Before Buying:Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Related Trending Reports:1. Utilities Asset Management Market Size2. Asset Performance Management Market SizeAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.