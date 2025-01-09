Geotechnical Services Market Growth: Opportunities In Urbanization And Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geotechnical Services Estimation Worth $3.7 Billion by 2030 | North America CAGR of 6.3% by US, Canada

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global geotechnical services market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Geotechnical service helps determine if a site is suitable for a particular construction project. Geotechnics is a civil engineering discipline that deals with the theory of the mechanics of soils and rocks to study the physical properties of terrestrial materials.Download PDF Brochure:North America garnered the largest share, as the region houses major geotechnical services companies, especially in the U.S.North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 6.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.Increase in number of new infrastructure projects is expected to escalate the demand for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring tools.Rapid development of new infrastructures in the Americas is one of the major driving factors for the geotechnical services market growth in this region.The major companies profiled in global geotechnical services industry are AECOM, Stantec, Geoquip Marine Group, WSP, Fugro, HDR, EGS Survey, Gardline Limited, Arup, and Kiewit Corp.Geotechnical services include drilling a deep hole in the ground, collecting soil samples, testing the sample, analyzing the test report, and making suitable foundation recommendations. These services play an important role in the planning of large infrastructures, such as high-rise buildings, bridges, railways, tunnels, and similar construction projects on land and at sea. In addition to construction, geotechnical services are used in the oil & gas and mining industries.Massive amount of investments made by government authorities for construction activities in emerging economies is one the factors responsible for driving the growth of the geotechnical services market.Enquiry Before Buying:Developments in oil & gas projects is anticipated to benefit the geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market in the coming years.On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into underground city space, slope & excavation, and ground & foundation.The underground city space segment is expected to hold the largest geotechnical services market share during the forecast period due to the use of underground city space, which is one of the prerequisites for the development of megacities.Depending on application, the market is categorized into bridge & tunnel, building construction, marine, mining, municipal, oil & gas, and others.The municipal segment was the major share contributor in 2020, whereas the oil & gas segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the geotechnical services market forecast period.Buy This Report (215 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Market TrendsGrowing Infrastructure Development:Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, particularly in urban areas, drive the demand for geotechnical services.Technological Advancements:Adoption of advanced technologies such as geophysical methods, 3D modeling, and data analytics enhances site investigations and assessments.Sustainability Focus:Emphasis on sustainable construction practices leads to increased demand for geotechnical services that consider environmental impacts.Risk Management:Growing awareness of risks associated with natural disasters (e.g., earthquakes, floods) drives the need for thorough geotechnical assessments.Impact of COVID-19 on the global geotechnical services marketThe outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. It has led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most of the industrial units across the world.Construction & infrastructure is one of the most affected sectors, owing to a lockdown announced in several countries. Lockdown has affected several construction and infrastructure projects due to supply chain disruptions and the unavailability of workers.In March 2020, Boston became the first city in the U.S. to halt all construction activities to contain the spread of COVID-19, which negatively impacted the growth of the geotechnical services market.Get a Customized Research Report:As COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from humans to humans. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

