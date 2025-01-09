ECO Canada To Host Net-Zero 101: 2-Day Virtual Student Bootcamp (Bilingual)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of the Net-Zero Bootcamp at Holland College, ECO Canada is thrilled to present“Net Zero 101: 2-day Virtual Student Bootcamp (Bilingual)” on January 18 – 19, 2025.

Canada needs over 40,000 skilled environmental workers to enter the workforce every year for the next decade. ECO Canada aims to bridge the gaps between needs and future environmental professionals through unique Work Integrated opportunities.

This Net Zero boot camp will help post-secondary students across Canada gain a baseline understanding, practical skills, and real-world industry connections in the environmental sector from the comfort of their own desk.

"My experience with the Bootcamp was highly valuable as someone looking to apply my skills into a sector where more 'meaningful' or 'purposeful' work exists. Although I'm sure I just scratched the surface, learning the language and doing some calculations helped me feel much less intimidated about the idea of transferring my skills." Andrew Jupina, Project Management Post-Graduate Certificate student at Holland College.

"As a marketing student with no prior experience in the energy sector but want to do something nice to the planet, the Net Zero Bootcamp provided me with fundamental knowledge about net zero, valuable insights into national and provincial energy industries, and potential career pathways. Thank you, ECO Canada, for coming to our school and hosting such a high-quality event!" Roxanne Huang, Marketing and Advertising Management.

Register for“Net Zero 101: 2-day Virtual Student Bootcamp (Bilingual) today:

The Net-Zero Student Bootcamp is funded by the Business + Higher Education Roundtable, and with support from the Government of Canada.

The Business + Higher Education Roundtable (BHER) is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that brings together Canada's top companies and leading post-secondary institutions to tackle skills, talent, and economic challenges. Since 2015, BHER has connected, convened, and leveraged the power of its members to create opportunities for post-secondary students and workers, boost innovation, and drive collaboration. Learn more at and see their work-integrated learning resources for ways to explore, invest in, and create quality WIL opportunities.



ABOUT ECO CANADA

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – ECO Canada champions the end-to-end career of an environmental professional, aiming to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities.

ECO Canada works alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure that Canada is supported as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. Over the past 30 years, ECO Canada has forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market. Today, ECO Canada remains the go-to source in the environmental labour market; with research that provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

For more information, contact:

Aaron Wilson

VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada

...

###

Aaron Wilson

ECO Canada

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.