State's Msmes Propel Tamil Nadu As Top Employment Generator: RBI Report

Tamil Nadu has emerged as India's leading employment generator, according to the Reserve of India's (RBI) growth report for 2023-24.



The state's robust small and medium enterprise (SME) sector has outperformed traditional industrial powerhouses Gujarat and Maharashtra in creating job opportunities.

According to the report, 39,699 SMEs in Tamil Nadu have generated employment for 481,807 workers, achieving a remarkable total of 842,720 man-days of employment. This achievement places Tamil Nadu at the forefront of employment generation nationwide.

The state has set a new benchmark with an average of 1.75 man-days of employment per worker, significantly outpacing both Maharashtra and Gujarat, which recorded 1.13 and 1.37 man-days per worker, respectively.



This performance is particularly noteworthy given that both Maharashtra and Gujarat have historically led the country in economic and industrial development.

The findings, highlighted in a Tamil Nadu government press release, underscore the state's success in leveraging its SME sector to create substantial employment opportunities, contributing significantly to India's workforce development.

