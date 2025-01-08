Injury Toll Following Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An airstrike carried out by the Russian forces on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of 13 people, the number of injured has risen to 32.
According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) via Telegram .
"As a result of the enemy strike, 13 people were killed. A total of 32 individuals were injured," the SES stated.
A fire in an administrative building, spanning 800 square meters, was extinguished, along with fires in three vehicles. The attack damaged four administrative buildings, 27 cars, and a tram.
The emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.
Read also: Zelensky urges
to put Russia under pressure following strike
on Zaporizhzhia
As per the National Police of Zaporizhzhia Region , at 15:40 on January
8, the Russian forces launched two guided bombs (FAB-500 with UMPC) targeting the regional center. The explosions occurred in crowded areas near administrative infrastructure and on a roadway.
Among the injured is a 13-year-old minor.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported on a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia's Shevchenkivskyi district, which left 13 people dead and 18 injured.
