Derek Frank Announces 2025 Performances In Support Of His Genre-Bending Album Origin Story

With a career spanning decades as a sought-after session and touring musician, Derek Frank has stepped into the spotlight to showcase his own artistry. His album "Origin Story" is an instrumental homage to his roots in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The 8-track album has been gaining momentum, holding a top 30 position on the Relix Magazine/JamBands charts for 4 consecutive months. Released March 25, 2024 on all streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl, "Origin Story" is Derek's strongest jazz-funk work yet.

One of L.A.'s most sought-after bassists, Derek has toured with a“who's-who” of A-list artists, including Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Shakira, Kelly Clarkson, and more. Today, he's focused on touring in support of his solo material.

Album Delivers Fusion of Jazz, Funk, Southern Rock, and '70s Soundtrack-Crafted with Grammy-Winning Producer Jim Scott at His Vibey All-Analog Recording Studio.

Album Delivers Fusion of Jazz, Funk, Southern Rock, and '70s Soundtrack-Crafted with Grammy-Winning Producer Jim Scott at His Vibey All-Analog Recording Studio.

- Bass MagazineLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 -- Veteran Los Angeles bassist and composer Derek Frank, widely recognized for his work with Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, and Air Supply, will bring his instrumental band back to the NAMM Show on January 24th in Anaheim, CA; The Alibi on March 2nd in Telluride, CO; The Baked Potato on March 27th in Studio City, CA; and the Liberty Bar in Mammoth, CA, on March 28th and 29th. These performances are in support of his highly-praised third album, "Origin Story."In February, Derek will kick off a mini press tour across Colorado, beginning on February 25th with an appearance on Denver staple jazz and blues station KUVO-FM's morning show, "The Morning Set." He will then visit KRFC-FM's "Locally Sourced" in Fort Collins on the 26th, followed by a feature on KXRM-TV FOX21 Morning News in Colorado Springs on the 27th. The media jaunt will conclude on the 28th with an interview on KOTO-FM in Telluride ahead of his show at The Alibi on March 2nd.Furthermore, on August 15th, the Derek Frank Band will make its debut at the Newpark Summer Concert Series in Park City, UT. The media jaunt will conclude on the 28th with an interview on KOTO-FM in Telluride ahead of his show at The Alibi on March 2nd.Furthermore, on August 15th, the Derek Frank Band will make its debut at the Newpark Summer Concert Series in Park City, UT. The bassist, best known for his work touring with pop icons such as the aforementioned Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Air Supply, Kelly Clarkson, and Shakira (among others), led his band through a run of shows over the summer and fall of 2024, performing across California, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Florida. Now, he's excited to get back on the road.With a career spanning decades as a sought-after session and touring musician, Derek has stepped into the spotlight to showcase his own artistry. Released in March 2024, "Origin Story" is a genre-defying blend of jazz, funk, southern rock, and 1970s soundtrack influences. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Jim Scott (Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tom Petty, Wilco, Sting) at his all-analog recording studio, the album has earned comparisons to Lettuce, Snarky Puppy, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. The tightly, well-crafted offering has been playfully described as a collection of“feisty, punchy and sizzling, blues-fired delights” and“seventies-inspired funky instrumental jams with fewer bass solos than you would expect.”Listen to "Origin Story" NOW.As the title implies, "Origin Story" is an instrumental homage to his roots in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.“I often reminisce about my childhood, thinking of the David Byrne lyric: 'How did I get here?,'” Derek says.“The songs on this album loosely sketch experiences of my early years, before I discovered my calling and current profession as a bass player.”In what's become a tradition with his solo records, the dexterous musician opens the eight-song album up with the funky, 1970s cop chase song,“Demon On Wheels,” replete with wah wah bass. The name is pinched from the late 1960s cartoon Speed Racer, and the monster jam features Las Vegas's Fat City Horns. The percolating 16th notes on“The Yinzer” tastefully touch on Jaco Pastorius, but the overall compositional structure nods to the work of Karl Denson (The Greyboy Allstars, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, the Rolling Stones) who makes a cameo on the track. The slippery fusion funk of“Paperboy Blues” recalls Head Hunters-era Herbie Hancock, and features abstract Jimmy Herring-like jazz guitar melodies."Origin Story" has been gaining momentum, holding a top 30 position on the Relix Magazine/JamBands radio charts for four consecutive months. The record features standout contributions from renowned musicians, including Brent Mason on guitar (GRAMMY winner, ACM Guitarist of the Year, Musicians Hall of Fame inductee, and CMA Musician of the Year). To date, Derek's solo work has received widespread critical acclaim from influential outlets such as American Songwriter Magazine, Bass Player Magazine, Music Connection Magazine,“Everyone Loves Guitar Podcast,” and“The Bass Shed Podcast.” Guitar World Magazine featured him last June in an article titled,“Shania Twain Got Me Into Alternate Tunings. I Use Them a Lot on Gigs Now, and They've Seeped Into My Solo Stuff: What Session Bass Supremo Derek Frank Learned From Playing With Pop's A-Listers – And How He Brings It to His Own Music.”His discography includes "Let the Games Begin" (2009) and the aptly titled "Eleven Years Later" (2020), which features Grammy-winning blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa. The culmination of the albums showcase Derek's growth as a composer and artist. His accomplishments, such as a Hollywood Independent Music Awards nomination for "Best Instrumental Song," underscore his commitment to pushing creative boundaries.This same passion and artistry are evident in the dynamic sound of the Derek Frank Band, which has drawn favorable comparisons to artists such as Lettuce, Cory Wong, The Motet, The Meters, and John Scofield. Comprised of other oft-lauded musicians, the Derek Frank Band features players who have performed with the likes of: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Social Distortion, Soul Asylum, Tom Morello, and Miley Cyrus, to name a few.“If you're into funk and jazz (and even if you're not), and you enjoy well-written music with funky grooves, you can't go wrong with these guys.” - Music Connection Magazine2025 Show Dates:NAMM Show – January 24thCenter Stage, Anaheim Convention Center (800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802)The Alibi – March 2nd121 South Fir Street, Telluride, CO 81435The Baked Potato – March 27th3787 Cahuenga Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604Liberty Bar – March 28th & 29th3399 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546Newpark Summer Concert Series – August 15thNewpark Amphitheater, Park City, UT (1388 Center Dr, Park City, UT 84098)*More dates to come.###For press inquiries or further information, please contact:Win-Win PR & Artist ManagementNathalie Baret...(310) 803-3309Derek Frank...(818) 388-9605

Derek Frank's music has been described as“feisty, punchy, and sizzling, blues-fired delights.” "Breakout - Live" at the Legendary Baked Potato 11/24/24.

