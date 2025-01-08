Hardee's Sweetens The New Year With New Maple-Inspired Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "No matter the time of day, Hardee's is all about goodness, and this is an opportunity to launch a new year with some new flavors that are nothing short of delicious," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "In the heart of winter, we hope our maple lineup of signature biscuits, burgers and bacon feels like a warm, nostalgic hug."

Available for breakfast, guests can enjoy the Sausage Maple Biscuit, which features a baked in-house, warm and fluffy maple flavored biscuit topped with a sausage patty. The Maple Bacon Super Biscuit features a

Made from ScratchTM Biscuit topped with cherrywood-smoked bacon, caramelized maple, sugar and spices, topped with American cheese and a fried egg. The Maple Biscuit is baked in-house and infused with maple flavor and drizzled with icing.

For lunch and dinner, the Maple Bacon Frisco features a 100 percent Angus beef patty, topped with four strips of crispy maple bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and mayo, served on sourdough bread. For guests on the go, the Maple Bacon Snack pack is available, featuring cherrywood-smoked bacon prepared in-house with caramelized maple, sugar and spices, loaded into a portable pack to travel with ease.

Named 2024 Best Food and Beverage Loyalty Program by Newsweek, guests can enjoy goodness and value by downloading the Hardee's app

here . Through March 4, all My Rewards members can earn Double Stars (20 Stars for every $1 spent) on maple lineup purchases that can be redeemed for free menu items, and new members can enjoy a FREE Maple Sausage Biscuit with minimum of $1 purchase.

Terms and Conditions

For a limited time, 2x Stars (20 Stars per $1 spent) will be awarded on purchases of eligible Maple Menu items made through the Hardee's App or website, or when scanning Member QR code before checkout at participating restaurants. Limit one Bonus per order. Registration in App required. Exclusions may apply. Not eligible for delivery orders placed outside to Hardee's® App, with third party vendors, or delivery partners. Stars can be redeemed for free menu item. Promotion valid through March 4, 2025. Subject to cancellation at any time. © 2025 Hardee's Restaurants LLC. All rights reserved.

About Hardee's

Home of Goodness in The Making, Hardee's® is known for wholesome, hand-crafted menu items such as Made from ScratchTM Biscuits, Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM and charbroiled 100 percent Angus Beef burgers. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates approximately 1,600 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 13 countries worldwide. Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. For more information about Hardee's, please visit .

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from ScratchTM Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit

or its brand sites at

and .

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.