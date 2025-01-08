Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Implantable Neurostimulation Devices market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The implantable neurostimulation devices market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $7.83 billion in 2023 to $8.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rising demand for non-pharmacological treatments, the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the expanding geriatric population, a broader range of psychiatric disorders, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases.

The implantable neurostimulation devices market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, an increase in lifestyle-related diseases, growing awareness, a rise in spinal cord injuries, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Key trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in sensing technology, progress in neurostimulation technologies, development of technologically advanced products, the incorporation of closed-loop systems, and the integration of wireless technology.

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is anticipated to drive the growth of the implantable neurostimulation device market in the future. Neurological disorders are conditions that impact the structure or function of the nervous system, leading to a range of symptoms such as paralysis, seizures, and cognitive impairments. Factors such as high blood pressure, developmental abnormalities, and trauma or injury contribute to higher detection rates of these disorders.

Implantable neurostimulation devices are utilized to modulate nerve activity and alleviate symptoms when other treatments prove ineffective or insufficient. For example, in 2024, the Alzheimer's Association, a US-based non-profit organization, reported that approximately 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease, with 73% being 75 years or older. This figure is projected to increase to 12.7 million by 2050. Consequently, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the implantable neurostimulation device market.

Key players in the implantable neurostimulation devices market are developing advanced technologies, such as spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, to address chronic pain conditions. An SCS system is a medical device that uses electrical impulses to modulate nerve activity in the spinal cord, providing pain relief and improving patient quality of life when other treatments fail.

North America was the largest region in the implantable neurostimulation devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the implantable neurostimulation devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the implantable neurostimulation devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Type: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS); Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES); Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS); Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS); Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS); Other Types

Application: Pain Management; Parkinson's Disease; Urinary And Fecal Incontinence; Epilepsy; Gastroparesis; Other Applications

End-User: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Companies Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic PLC; Boston Scientific Corporation; Dignity Health; St. Jude Medical LLC

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

