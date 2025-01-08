Israeli Start-Up Visionary.Ai Powers The Revolutionary Under-Display Camera On The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9I

Israeli rising star Visionary addresses the challenges of maintaining clarity and sharpness in a camera hidden behind a screen. Its real-time algorithms remove noise and blur, overcoming hardware limitations.

"Users can now enjoy a sleek,

borderless display design while still having clear, noise-free video calls thanks to our collaboration with Visionary to bring AI video enhancement to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i,"

said Nikhil Kuthe, Executive Director, WW Consumer Yoga Business, Lenovo.

"Lenovo designed this device to be a creative and collaborative tool and are proud to be able to deliver this innovative new technology to creators around the world."

Yoav Taieb, Visionary CTO, added:

"Delivering sharp imaging with a camera under the display was a challenge that seemed impossible just a few years ago. Our breakthrough in leveraging AI to achieve real-time, stable denoising under challenging conditions has made it a reality."

Key Features of Visionary's Technology:



AI De-noising Technology : Eliminates video noise and improves image clarity, even in challenging conditions such as low light or backlit environments.

Real-Time Performance : Noise reduction and video processing happen instantly, with no noticeable lag, providing smooth, high-quality visuals for video calls, streaming, and other uses.

Superior Image Clarity in Any Lighting : Processes raw sensor data to ensure high-quality, low-noise video in any environment, from dimly lit rooms to bright outdoor settings. Integrated with Intel's Camera Technology: Powered by the Image Processing Unit in the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processor (code named Lunar Lake), Visionary's technology operates efficiently and instantly, ensuring top-tier video quality without draining battery life or requiring cloud-based resources.

A bright future

Lenovo's collaboration with Visionary and Intel represents a major step forward in laptop design and functionality. By achieving the world's first under-display camera, Lenovo is setting a new standard for innovation, combining cutting-edge aesthetics with exceptional performance. This launch brings to the fore the technological capabilities of Visionary in delivering state-of-the-art video enhancement in real-time.

