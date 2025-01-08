Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil Holds Review Meetings Of Karnataka And Haryana

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 07 January 2025, Delhi: of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Patil, chaired review meetings in New Delhi of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) for the states of Karnataka and Haryana. The review noted the strides made by the two states in the 2024-25 year, with 37% of villages in Haryana and 18% of villages in Karnataka declared ODF Plus Model.



Taking stock of the efforts made by the states, Shri C.R. Patil said,“Both Haryana and Karnataka have made progress in sanitation and waste management, but addressing gaps that persist will be critical to achieving its Swachh Bharat Mission goals and creating a cleaner, healthier environment for their rural communities”. HMoJS exhorted the states to intensify their efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Shri C. R. Patil said,“Haryana and Karnataka must become torch bearers in the northern and southern regions of the country towards achieving Swachh Bharat Mission goals while also sustaining their achievements and driving further progress. They have to focus on more targeted interventions to address the gaps effectively.”



The review highlighted the key milestones across the states:



Haryana



. The state has declared 6,419 (97%) of 6,619 villages ODF Plus and 2,500 villages (37%) are ODF Plus Model. Of these ODF Plus Model villages, 1,855 villages have also been verified. Haryana has achieved Greywater Management treatment coverage in 76% of its villages. Efforts are underway to conduct rigorous ground truthing and ensure the functionality of Solid Liquid Waste Management assets. The state has implemented Solid Waste Management in 65% of villages and has 100% access of toilet and their usage as well.



Karnataka



. The state has achieved the target of 4,873 ODF Plus Model villages and 99.3% of its villages are now successfully managing solid waste. Karnataka is working towards ensuring all 26,484 of its villages reach Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model Status by March 2025. The state has linked 1,905 villages to Faecal Sludge Management (FSM).



The Way Forward.



The Union Jal Shakti Minister provided comprehensive guidance to the states to work towards their goals under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) by:



. Ensuring that Solid Waste Management assets, such as segregation sheds and waste transport vehicles, remain fully operational



. Bridging gaps in Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) and ensuring that more villages are linked to Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs)



. Expanding efforts in Greywater Management (GWM) and Plastic Waste Management (PWM)



. Making rapid progress towards Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) construction targets



Minister of Development and Panchayat of Haryana Shri Krishan Lal Panwar, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Shri V. Somanna, Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and IT/BT of Karnataka Shri Priyank Kharge, Secretary (DWS) Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, JS & MD (SBM) Shri Jitendra Srivastava and officials from the state governments attended the meetings.



Shri Anjum Parwez, Additional Chief Secretary, RDPR; Shri Nagendra Prasad K. Director, RDWSD; Shri Aijaz Hussain, Chief Engineer; Shri S.C. Mahesh, Deputy Secretary (Development); Shri Jafar Shareef Sutar, Deputy Secretary (Admin); senior officers of the Central Government and other dignitaries were also present.

